Code Blue alerts in effect Wednesday night

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Wednesday night in parts of the area.

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website at www.cmcbss.com.

In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active XXXX nights. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. In Millville, those seeking warmth may go to the Millville Motorsports Inn and Suites. Bridgeton and Vineland also have warming shelters available.

Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.