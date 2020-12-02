Code Blue alerts in effect Wednesday night

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Wednesday night in parts of the area.
Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday night. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.
MILLVILLE — It’s a cold, clear Thursday night at Trinity United Methodist Church. A Cumberla…
Support Local Journalism
Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website at www.cmcbss.com.
In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active XXXX nights. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. In Millville, those seeking warmth may go to the Millville Motorsports Inn and Suites. Bridgeton and Vineland also have warming shelters available.
Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
Low temperatures Thursday morning will be in the upper 20s on the mainland, with mid-30s along the shore. The lowest temperatures of the day will occur around sunrise.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
More sun than clouds. Windy from the west-northwest.
Mostly sunny
Mostly cloudy
Watching a storm system to bring rain as well as potentially winds and coastal flooding.
A storm will lurk nearby but will need more time for details.
A mix of sun and clouds
Mostly sunny
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.