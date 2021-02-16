Code Blue alerts in effect for warming shelter availability

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Cumberland and Cape May counties in southeastern New Jersey.

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Wednesday nights\. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website at www.cmcbss.com.

In Cumberland County, the Code Blue will be active through 6 a.m. Thursday. Warming centers will be opened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. In Bridgeton, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, on 186 E. Commerce Street, will be the warming shelter location. Call (888) 410-3973. In Millville, report to Trinity First Hope Center at 100 South 2nd Street. However, there will be a capacity limitation of 14 guests. Those needing warmth in Vineland should report to Landis Junior High Gymnasium, at 61 West Landis Avenue.