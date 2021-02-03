Code Blue alerts in effect for southeastern New Jersey into the weekend

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for southeastern New Jersey.

Cape May County’s Code Blue will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through February 8. People seeking temporary shelter should call the Cape May County Division of Social Services at (609) 886-6200 ext. 2434 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or, call 2-1-1 after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, and holidays.

Additional information regarding Code Blue conditions can be found on the Cape May County Social Services website at www.cmcbss.com.

In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect through Feb. 4, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.​ Atlantic City has also issued their own Code Blue through 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. The Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be open at 2009 Bacharach Boulevard. The Atlantic City Police Department will provide rides to the rescue mission if needed