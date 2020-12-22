Code Blue alert in effect for Atlantic County Wednesday

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic County.
In Atlantic County, a Code Blue will be in effect from 4 a.m., onward, in Atlantic County, said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
A change to the state’s Code Blue alert law early this year has strained the services of age…
A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service has a forecast below 32 degrees or below a 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s for the mainland. The shore will be in the mid-30s, just outside of Code Blue criteria.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early clouds to sun
A mix of sun, clouds
Damaging winds and rain, mainly during the p.m. Watching for a line of thunderstorms
A strong northwest wind, with some sun.
Mostly sunny. breezy from the northwest and very cold.
Mostly sunny
Mostly cloudy. Likely to be dry.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Cathy Gardner, volunteer talk with some of the homeless at emergency shelter at Landis Junior High School in Vineland NJ. Monday Dec 14, 2020. Code Blue law, which requires shelters to open any time the low temperature will be below 32 degrees (previously it was below 25 without precipitation and below 32 with precipitation) Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City
