Coastal Resiliency Institute proposed for Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University announced Monday plans to build partnerships and develop funding for a Coastal Resiliency Institute and Marine Science Center in Atlantic City's Gardner's Basin section.
The center would position the college and the city as leaders in the study of climate change and sea level rise as well as be a source for jobs and education in the growing "blue economy" in the region. Those other economies include the adjacent commercial fishing industry, as well as a yet-to-be built $4 million maintenance and construction facility that will serve wind-industry giant Ørsted's nearby windmill project.
Gardner's Basin's location on the northern edge of Absecon Island near an inlet with access to the Atlantic Ocean make it fitting.
Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman said the university's record of work in the field of marine biology and climate change, including its established Coastal Research Center and Marine Field Station in Port Republic, make it ideal to lead this project.
“We all recognize that we need to be prepared for the impact of climate change,” Kesselman said. “Stockton has been a leader in this area for decades, and Atlantic City, as an economic driver for the city and the state, can and should be the location for this institute.”
There is no timeline for the project, but Kesselman said the time to act is now; he said he is personally looking for public and private partners at all levels of government and industry.
The proposed Coastal Research center project was recommended by a 2019 study Atlantic City undertook as part of a $100,000 Innovation Challenge Grant it received from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
The study found the state's coastal communities should be focused on addressing the challenges of global climate change and sea level rise, as well as the opportunities created by a growing offshore alternate wind energy industry.
Besides recommending the Gardner's Basin location, the report also found such a center would help create opportunities for cutting-edge research, next-generation marine education and 21st-century workforce development.
No specific timeline or funding exists yet for the project, but Kesselman said it needs to happen and that he and the university are committed to finding public and private partners and supporters at the local, state and national level.
Dredging of portions of the Absecon Inlet region will be necessary to provide appropriate access for vessels to the Gardner’s Basin area.
“This is too important not to do,” Kesselman said. “We will figure out a way, but we cannot do it alone.”
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Executive Editor
