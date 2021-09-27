Coastal Resiliency Institute proposed for Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University announced Monday plans to build partnerships and develop funding for a Coastal Resiliency Institute and Marine Science Center in Atlantic City's Gardner's Basin section.

The center would position the college and the city as leaders in the study of climate change and sea level rise as well as be a source for jobs and education in the growing "blue economy" in the region. Those other economies include the adjacent commercial fishing industry, as well as a yet-to-be built $4 million maintenance and construction facility that will serve wind-industry giant Ørsted's nearby windmill project.

Gardner's Basin's location on the northern edge of Absecon Island near an inlet with access to the Atlantic Ocean make it fitting.

Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman said the university's record of work in the field of marine biology and climate change, including its established Coastal Research Center and Marine Field Station in Port Republic, make it ideal to lead this project.

“We all recognize that we need to be prepared for the impact of climate change,” Kesselman said. “Stockton has been a leader in this area for decades, and Atlantic City, as an economic driver for the city and the state, can and should be the location for this institute.”