Coastal flooding in South Jersey closes roads, bridges

Many places in South Jersey reached moderate flood stage Friday morning.
A coastal flood advisory was in effect for coastal Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
So far, the following roads have been closed, per the National Weather Service:
Shore Road near Route 30 has been closed in Absecon as of 7:30 a.m.
The Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville has lane closures as of 9:30 a.m.
Route 9 in Absecon is closed south of the White Horse Pike as of 9:30 a.m.
The Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor is closed.
940AM: Route 9 in Absecon is even closed. Water is about 3" high in the center of the road, about 6" on the curbs. pic.twitter.com/zeWgm2jseT— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) October 30, 2020
Send photos of flooding near you to pressofac.com/photossubmissions.
ClimateCentral, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, has a Surging Seas Risk Finder…
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
