The New Jersey Coastal Coalition has received a $75,000 grant to conduct a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study that will identify high-risk areas for flooding in four counties and provide potential solutions.
The study will document the cause of high-frequency tidal flooding in Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, North Wildwood, West Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Cape May, Cape May Point, Downe Township and Woodbridge Township. It will use the data to develop a plan to increase resilience to flooding and storm surges, the nonprofit said in a news release Friday.
"This will provide these municipalities with important data that will be used to help mitigate flooding issues that directly impact residents," Coastal Coalition Executive Director Tom Quirk said.
The coalition will work with consultancy firm Coastal Strategies of Washington, D.C., the state Department of Environment Protection and the Army Corps.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.