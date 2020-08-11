BEACH HAVEN — A weather station will be coming to the borough, courtesy of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, in partnership with Manasquan Bank.
Coastal Coalition Executive Director Tom Quirk presented the borough with a donation in the amount of $1,250 for the purchase of the weather station at the Borough Council's July 30 meeting via videoconference, according to information released Tuesday by the nonprofit.
The Coastal Coalition — which seeks to develop "more resilient communities at the Jersey Shore," according to its website — was awarded the grant from the Manasquan Bank Foundation in December. A news conference with Mayor Nancy Davis was originally scheduled for March, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the announcement, the coalition said.
The funds provided will enable the borough to purchase a localized weather station, so its residents will be able to get instant measurements of data such as rain, wind and snowfall, the Coastal Coalition said.
It also will have a positive impact on the borough’s Community Ratings System program, which directly affects flood insurance rates for residents, the coalition said.
