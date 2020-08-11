BEACH HAVEN — A weather stattion will be coming to the borough, courtesy of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, in partnership with Manasquan Bank.
They presented the borough with a donation in the amount of $1,250 for the purchase of the weather station at the Borough Council's July 30 meeting via Zoom video conference, according to information released Tuesday by the Coastal Coalition.
“We’re proud to award this grant to the Borough of Beach Haven,” said New Jersey Coastal Coalition Executive Director Tom Quirk in a written statement.
Quirk attended the meeting virtually.
BEACH HAVEN — About 100 residents packed the Long Beach Island Historical Museum on Monday n…
The New Jersey Coastal Coalition was awarded the grant from the Manasquan Bank Foundation in December through a grant application completed by Melissa von der Hayden from Shore Grants. A press conference with Beach Haven Mayor Nancy Davis was originally scheduled for March, but the Covid-19 pandemic postponed the announcement, the Coastal Coalition said.
The funds provided will enable the borough to purchase a localized weather station, so that its residents will be able to get instant measurements of such data as rain, wind and snowfall amongst other important information, the Coastal Coalition said.
It will also have a positive impact on the borough’s community ratings system program, which directly affects flood insurance rates for residents, the Coastal Coalition said.
The borough is just one member of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition, a 501c3 charitable organization incorporated in the New Jersey and has worked since 2013 on flood mitigation and the challenges faced by Jersey Shore communities on tidal, rainwater and coastal flooding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.