Coast Guard suspends search for possible downed aircraft off Long Island Beach
Coast Guard suspends search for possible downed aircraft off Long Island Beach

Ocean County

Coast Guard units suspended their search for a reported downed aircraft off Long Beach Island on Thursday. 

The Coast Guard received a report at 11:52 a.m. of a possible downed aircraft. The type of craft and number of people involved are unknown, according to the Coast Guard. 

"After careful consideration, we have suspended the search for the reported aircraft," Lt. Cmdr. Ben Walsh, search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, said in a news release. "Swift action from our Coast Guard crews and local partners and extensive coverage of the search area allowed us to come to this decision, pending further developments."

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City was diverted to respond to the area. A 47-foot motor life boat crew and a 29-foot response boat crew from Station Atlantic City and a 47-foot motor life boat crew and a 29-foot response boat crew from Station Barnegat Light assisted with search efforts.

State Police, Long Beach Township police, Long Beach Township Beach Patrol and Tow Boat U.S. assisted.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

