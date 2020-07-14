OCEAN CITY — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Monday night for a 24-year-old man who disappeared after he tried to assist two family members who were in trouble in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet on Sunday night.
The search for the man, Jabed Ikbal of Clementon, was suspended after rescue teams covered move than 82 square miles for over 21 hours, according to a Coast Guard news release.
"The decision to suspend search efforts is a challenging one," said Chief Jacobe Hyre, the command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. "We ask that everyone try and be cautious of weather conditions before choosing to swim."
Emergency dispatchers received a call at 7:27 p.m. Sunday about swimmers in distress at an unprotected beach just south of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.
When first responders arrived, family members said that one swimmer, Ikbal, had not returned to shore.
Ocean City Police Department, Ocean City Fire Department, Ocean City Beach Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, Longport Volunteer Fire Department, Longport Beach Patrol and Scullville Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded and began searching for Ikbal.
Officials said the two family members who were in trouble, made it safely to the beach, but Ikbal did not. Officials said there were strong daily tidal currents in the water where Ikbal disappeared.
Officials suspended the search Sunday night, but continued the search Monday morning with Ocean City Beach Patrol, Ocean City Police Department and Ocean City Fire Department personnel and equipment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.