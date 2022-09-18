Coast Guard stages two evacuations off Atlantic City over the weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard staged a medical evacuation of a man off Atlantic City on Sunday.

The Reely, a 31-foot pleasure craft, alerted the watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay about noon that a man aboard the vessel had fallen and injured his back. The man was 60 and the Reely was 104 miles east of Atlantic City, according to a Coast Guard news release.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina. They also diverted the cutter Tahoma to the scene to assist.

The Tahoma crew launched a small boat crew, with a health-service technician aboard, to provided medical care. A rescue swimmer lowered to the scene by the helicopter crew helped the health-service technician hoist the man for medical evacuation. The helicopter then took the man to a hospital for further care.

The Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic indicated on its Facebook page that, in a separate operation this weekend, it had hoisted and evacuated a crewmember from the Misty Dawn fishing boat via Air Station Atlantic City. Coast Guard spokesperson Jonathan Lally said that operation occurred in the hours between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.