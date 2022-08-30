 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coast Guard searching for missing boater off the coast of the Villas

The Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police are searching for an overdue boater approximately a mile off the coast of the Villas in Cape May.

Christian Johnathon Hosford, Jr., 33, was last seen around sunset on Monday in a 10-foot John boat near his home in the Villas, according to the Coast Guard.

Hosford reportedly did not have a life jacket, a whistle or any other safety gear with him at the time, according to the Coast Guard. 

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call at 9:50 p.m. Monday, from Hosford’s friend stating he had not come back in at his expected time of about 6:30 p.m.

Rescue crews searching include a Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a Coast Guard Station Cape May 29-foot Response Boat-Small, a Coast Guard Station Fortesque 29-foot Response Boat-Small , a Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, a New Jersey State Police helicopter, and a New Jersey State Police boat crew. 

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4940.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

