Coast Guard searching for missing boater off the coast of the Villas

The Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police are searching for an overdue boater approximately a mile off the coast of the Villas in Cape May.

Christian Johnathon Hosford, Jr., 33, was last seen around sunset on Monday in a 10-foot John boat near his home in the Villas, according to the Coast Guard.

Hosford reportedly did not have a life jacket, a whistle or any other safety gear with him at the time, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call at 9:50 p.m. Monday, from Hosford’s friend stating he had not come back in at his expected time of about 6:30 p.m.

Rescue crews searching include a Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a Coast Guard Station Cape May 29-foot Response Boat-Small, a Coast Guard Station Fortesque 29-foot Response Boat-Small , a Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, a New Jersey State Police helicopter, and a New Jersey State Police boat crew.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4940.