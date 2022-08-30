Coast Guard searches for missing boater off Villas

The Coast Guard and State Police are searching for an overdue boater about a mile off the Villas section of Lower Township.

Christian Johnathon Hosford Jr., 33, was last seen around sunset Monday in a 10-foot jon boat near his home in Villas, according to the Coast Guard.

Hosford reportedly did not have a life jacket, a whistle or any other safety gear with him at the time, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call at 9:50 p.m. Monday from Hosford’s friend stating he had not come back at his expected time of about 6:30 p.m.

Rescue crews searching include a Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, a Coast Guard Station Cape May 29-foot response boat, a Coast Guard Station Fortescue 29-foot response boat, the Coast Guard cutter Rollin Fritch, a State Police helicopter and a State Police boat crew.

Anyone with information can call the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4940.