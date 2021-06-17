 Skip to main content
Coast Guard responding to report of possible downed aircraft off Long Island Beach
Coast Guard responding to report of possible downed aircraft off Long Island Beach

Ocean County

Coast Guard units are responding to reports of a downed aircraft off Long Beach Island. 

The type of aircraft and number of people involved are unknown, according to the Coast Guard. 

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City was diverted to respond to the area. A 47-foot motor life boat crew and a 29-foot response boat-small crew from Station Atlantic City and a 47-foot motor life boat crew and a 29-foot response boat-small crew from Station Barnegat Light assisted with search efforts.

The Coast Guard will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

