U.S. Coast Guard rescues two after fishing vessel sinks near Barnegat Light

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two men Tuesday morning after a fishing vessel sank near Barnegat Light.

BARNEGAT LIGHT — The Coast Guard rescued two men 33 miles east of Barnegat Light early Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Sector Delaware Bay were notified at 5:30 a.m. that a 68-foot fishing vessel had begun taking on water and its crew requested assistance, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The crew of the distressed vessel said they had begun to make preparations to abandon ship into a life raft, the Coast Guard said.

An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched along with the cutter Angela McShan to assist the crew of the sinking vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The debris field was located, and the men were found nearby in their life raft after they set off a flare to highlight their position, the Coast Guard said.

"The crew's use of their emergency equipment helped Coast Guard search crews locate them quickly and prevent loss of life today," said David Umberger, command duty officer at Sector Delaware Bay.

