BARNEGAT LIGHT — The Coast Guard rescued two men 33 miles east of Barnegat Light early Tuesday.
Watchstanders at Sector Delaware Bay were notified at 5:30 a.m. that a 68-foot fishing vessel had begun taking on water and its crew requested assistance, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
The crew of the distressed vessel said they had begun to make preparations to abandon ship into a life raft, the Coast Guard said.
An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched along with the cutter Angela McShan to assist the crew of the sinking vessel, the Coast Guard said.
The debris field was located, and the men were found nearby in their life raft after they set off a flare to highlight their position, the Coast Guard said.
"The crew's use of their emergency equipment helped Coast Guard search crews locate them quickly and prevent loss of life today," said David Umberger, command duty officer at Sector Delaware Bay.
Change of Command Ceremony
Coast Guard Training Center Cape May’s Change of Command ceremony Friday July 19, 2019. Capt. Owen Gibbons United States Coast Guard transfer command to Capt. Kathy Felger United States Coast Guard Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Change of Command Ceremony
Capt. Owen Gibbons United States Coast Guard transfer command to Capt. Kathy Felger United States Coast Guard during Coast Guard Training Center Cape May’s Change of Command ceremony Friday July 19, 2019. Gibbons has served as the Commanding Officer of Training Center Cape May since June 2016, overseeing the Coast Guard’s sole Enlisted Accession Training Site. During his three-year tenure, he oversaw the training for roughly 12,000 men and women entering the Active Duty or Reserve enlisted military workforce. Gibbons will be retiring after 34 years of faithful service to the U.S. Coast Guard.Felger comes to Training Center Cape May from Coast Guard Personnel Service Center in Washington, D.C., where she served as the Enlisted Assignments Branch Chief. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Change of Command Ceremony
Capt. Owen Gibbons United States Coast Guard transfer command to Capt. Kathy Felger United States Coast Guard during Coast Guard Training Center Cape May’s Change of Command ceremony Friday July 19, 2019. Gibbons has served as the Commanding Officer of Training Center Cape May since June 2016, overseeing the Coast Guard’s sole Enlisted Accession Training Site. During his three-year tenure, he oversaw the training for roughly 12,000 men and women entering the Active Duty or Reserve enlisted military workforce. Gibbons will be retiring after 34 years of faithful service to the U.S. Coast Guard.Felger comes to Training Center Cape May from Coast Guard Personnel Service Center in Washington, D.C., where she served as the Enlisted Assignments Branch Chief. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Change of Command Ceremony
Coast Guard Training Center Cape May on Friday held a change-of-command ceremony, as Capt. Owen Gibbons, left, turned the reins over to Capt. Kathy Felger. Gibbons has served as commanding officer of Training Center Cape May since June 2016. During his three-year tenure, he oversaw training for about 12,000 men and women. He is retiring after 34 years of service to the Coast Guard. Felger comes to Training Center Cape May from the Coast Guard Personnel Service Center in Washington, D.C., where she served as the enlisted assignments branch chief.
Change of Command Ceremony
Capt. Owen Gibbons United States Coast Guard transfer command to Capt. Kathy Felger United States Coast Guard during Coast Guard Training Center Cape May’s Change of Command ceremony Friday July 19, 2019. Gibbons has served as the Commanding Officer of Training Center Cape May since June 2016, overseeing the Coast Guard’s sole Enlisted Accession Training Site. During his three-year tenure, he oversaw the training for roughly 12,000 men and women entering the Active Duty or Reserve enlisted military workforce. Gibbons will be retiring after 34 years of faithful service to the U.S. Coast Guard.Felger comes to Training Center Cape May from Coast Guard Personnel Service Center in Washington, D.C., where she served as the Enlisted Assignments Branch Chief. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Change of Command Ceremony
Capt. Owen Gibbons United States Coast Guard transfer command to Capt. Kathy Felger United States Coast Guard during Coast Guard Training Center Cape May’s Change of Command ceremony Friday July 19, 2019. Gibbons has served as the Commanding Officer of Training Center Cape May since June 2016, overseeing the Coast Guard’s sole Enlisted Accession Training Site. During his three-year tenure, he oversaw the training for roughly 12,000 men and women entering the Active Duty or Reserve enlisted military workforce. Gibbons will be retiring after 34 years of faithful service to the U.S. Coast Guard.Felger comes to Training Center Cape May from Coast Guard Personnel Service Center in Washington, D.C., where she served as the Enlisted Assignments Branch Chief. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Change of Command Ceremony
Capt. Owen Gibbons United States Coast Guard transfer command to Capt. Kathy Felger United States Coast Guard during Coast Guard Training Center Cape May’s Change of Command ceremony Friday July 19, 2019. Gibbons has served as the Commanding Officer of Training Center Cape May since June 2016, overseeing the Coast Guard’s sole Enlisted Accession Training Site. During his three-year tenure, he oversaw the training for roughly 12,000 men and women entering the Active Duty or Reserve enlisted military workforce. Gibbons will be retiring after 34 years of faithful service to the U.S. Coast Guard.Felger comes to Training Center Cape May from Coast Guard Personnel Service Center in Washington, D.C., where she served as the Enlisted Assignments Branch Chief. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Change of Command Ceremony
Capt. Owen Gibbons United States Coast Guard and Capt. Kathy Felger United States Coast Guard take pat in inspection of the crew during Coast Guard Training Center Cape May’s Change of Command ceremony Friday July 19, 2019. Gibbons has served as the Commanding Officer of Training Center Cape May since June 2016, overseeing the Coast Guard’s sole Enlisted Accession Training Site. During his three-year tenure, he oversaw the training for roughly 12,000 men and women entering the Active Duty or Reserve enlisted military workforce. Gibbons will be retiring after 34 years of faithful service to the U.S. Coast Guard.Felger comes to Training Center Cape May from Coast Guard Personnel Service Center in Washington, D.C., where she served as the Enlisted Assignments Branch Chief. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Change of Command Ceremony
Rear Admiral Brian K. Penoyer, United States Coast Guard presiding official remarks during Coast Guard Training Center Cape May’s Change of Command ceremony Friday July 19, 2019. Capt. Owen Gibbons transfer command to Capt. Kathy Felger. Gibbons has served as the Commanding Officer of Training Center Cape May since June 2016, overseeing the Coast Guard’s sole Enlisted Accession Training Site. During his three-year tenure, he oversaw the training for roughly 12,000 men and women entering the Active Duty or Reserve enlisted military workforce. Gibbons will be retiring after 34 years of faithful service to the U.S. Coast Guard.Felger comes to Training Center Cape May from Coast Guard Personnel Service Center in Washington, D.C., where she served as the Enlisted Assignments Branch Chief. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Change of Command Ceremony
Rear Adm. Brian K. Penoyer, Coast Guard presiding official, delivers his remarks during the change-of-command ceremony.
