Coast Guard rescues kayaker off Longport
The Cape May County Coast Guard Foundation held a sendoff for this week's graduates of USCG's Echo / Foxtrot 200.

The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker who was in distress Thursday off Longport.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call from Egg Harbor Township dispatch saying there was a person in the water calling for help near the dog beach between Longport and Ocean City, the agency said in a news release.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City response boat arrived and rescued a man from the water who had been clinging onto a submerged kayak.

The boat crew returned the kayaker to shore, where he was met by local emergency medical services and transferred to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.

Margate firefighters assisted in the rescue, the Coast Guard said.

