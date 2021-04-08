Coast Guard rescues kayaker off Longport

The Coast Guard rescued a kayaker who was in distress Thursday off Longport.
Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a call from Egg Harbor Township dispatch saying there was a person in the water calling for help near the dog beach between Longport and Ocean City, the agency said in a news release.
A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City response boat arrived and rescued a man from the water who had been clinging onto a submerged kayak.
The boat crew returned the kayaker to shore, where he was met by local emergency medical services and transferred to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.
Margate firefighters assisted in the rescue, the Coast Guard said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.