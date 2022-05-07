 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Coast Guard rescues couple near Little Egg Inlet

  • 0
050822-pac-nws-coastguard-p1.jpg

Members of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City rescued two people whose sailboat had grounded near Little Egg Inlet on Friday.

 U.S. Coast Guard, provided

A helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City rescued two people Friday night after a sailboat grounded in shoals and began heeling over near Little Egg Inlet. 

The 33-foot sailboat Free Bird was being hit on its side by breaking surf, 35-knot winds and driving rain, the Coast Guard said. In conjunction with U.S. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light, the two mariners were hoisted aboard a helicopter and brought back to Atlantic City, where they were seen by EMS personnel. 

Both people were in good spirits and had no reported injuries, the Coast Guard said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News