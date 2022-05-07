Coast Guard rescues couple near Little Egg Inlet

A helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City rescued two people Friday night after a sailboat grounded in shoals and began heeling over near Little Egg Inlet.
The 33-foot sailboat Free Bird was being hit on its side by breaking surf, 35-knot winds and driving rain, the Coast Guard said. In conjunction with U.S. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light, the two mariners were hoisted aboard a helicopter and brought back to Atlantic City, where they were seen by EMS personnel.
Both people were in good spirits and had no reported injuries, the Coast Guard said.
