The Coast Guard rescued four people and a dog from a boat taking on water Sunday near the Forked River in Barnegat Bay.
A response boat from Station Barnegat Light discovered the sinking 30-foot recreational boat and transferred the four people and their dog aboard the Coast Guard craft, the agency said Monday in a news release. The recreational boat capsized moments later.
“The boat’s owner believes the boat was taking on water due to a loose plug, but the compartment was not accessible to confirm,” said Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero, Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light’s commanding officer. “The timing of this rescue was fortunate.”
The Coast Guard crew took the rescued people and dog to a marina in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township. A commercial salvage company righted the boat and towed it to the same marina, the Coast Guard said.
There were no reported injuries.
