 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coast Guard rescues 2 duck hunters stranded near Brigantine
0 comments

Coast Guard rescues 2 duck hunters stranded near Brigantine

{{featured_button_text}}
Coast Guard

Officials did not release the names of the two hunters, but said the aircrew hoisted them and brought them safely back to the air station.

 U.S. Coast Guard/Provided

BRIGANTINE — Two duck hunters stranded on an island near Little Egg Inlet were rescued Tuesday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

About 3 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a call from Sea Tow that two duck hunters had gotten off their boat to hunt on an island but were unable to recover their boat when they got back, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard. Due to the shallow water surrounding the island, Sea Tow was unable to reach them.

Watchstanders launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City, officials said. Once they got there, they found the hunters with only one bottle of water, no food and cell phones with little charge left.

The air temperature was close to freezing and the sun was setting, officials said.

Officials did not release the names of the two hunters, but said the aircrew hoisted them and brought them safely back to the air station.

“This case could have had a much different result,” said David Umberger, command duty officer at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center. “The water is an unpredictable place and a potentially fatal place for the unprepared, especially given the freezing water temperatures this time of year. Anyone thinking about heading out on the water should be prepared with a life jacket and some type of marine radio that can reach Channel 16 so that we can find them quickly in an emergency.”

FAV 5: Molly Bilinski's Most Memorable Stories of 2019

What a year.

Since January, I've focused my reporting on South Jersey's vulnerable populations and the route officials, advocates and stakeholders are taking to improve their every day lives through the lens of public safety and mental health. 

Specifically, I've concentrated on those in jails and prisons, and the mental health struggles of children and their parents, as well as law enforcement, in Atlantic City.

And, when a police-involved shooting left a man dead in Ventnor, I worked with experts to dissect body-worn camera footage to join a larger conversation about police use of force, mental health and the mission of law enforcement when faced with these types of situations.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News