Coast Guard rescues 2 duck hunters stranded near Brigantine

BRIGANTINE — Two duck hunters stranded on an island near Little Egg Inlet were rescued Tuesday by the U.S. Coast Guard.
About 3 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a call from Sea Tow that two duck hunters had gotten off their boat to hunt on an island but were unable to recover their boat when they got back, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard. Due to the shallow water surrounding the island, Sea Tow was unable to reach them.
Watchstanders launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City, officials said. Once they got there, they found the hunters with only one bottle of water, no food and cell phones with little charge left.
The air temperature was close to freezing and the sun was setting, officials said.
Officials did not release the names of the two hunters, but said the aircrew hoisted them and brought them safely back to the air station.
“This case could have had a much different result,” said David Umberger, command duty officer at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center. “The water is an unpredictable place and a potentially fatal place for the unprepared, especially given the freezing water temperatures this time of year. Anyone thinking about heading out on the water should be prepared with a life jacket and some type of marine radio that can reach Channel 16 so that we can find them quickly in an emergency.”
