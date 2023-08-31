The Coast Guard rescued a kite surfer from a sand bar Thursday about one mile from Barnegat Light.
A good Samaritan contacted Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay on Thursday morning and reported that a person was stranded on a sand bar waving for assistance.
The person in distress was reported to be directly across from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light near Sledge Island.
The Barnegat Light station sent a response boat, which quickly located the person needing assistance, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The boat crew navigated through shallow water, recovered the person and transferred him back to the station.
The man said he became stranded after he tangled with another kite surfer, released his kite and swam to the side of the channel, the Coast Guard said. Both kite surfers were reported to be in good condition with no medical concerns.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.