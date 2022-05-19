Coast Guard names new top enlisted member in Cape May ceremony

CAPE MAY — Family was front and center at a Thursday change-of-watch ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center, in which a new master chief petty officer took his post.

Heath B. Jones accepted the job, replacing Jason M. Vanderhaden. The master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard is the senior enlisted member of the service, who advises the Coast Guard commandant on matters related to enlisted personnel.

The appointment is for four years, coinciding with the service of the commandant. Adm. Karl Schultz is set to be replaced by Adm. Linda L. Fagan as the top officer in the Coast Guard, the first woman to hold the rank of four-star admiral. This month, the Senate confirmed her appointment.

In Cape May, with a steady breeze keeping things comfortable under sunny skies, hundreds of Coast Guard members, family members and civilians gathered outside for the change-of-watch service, at which Schultz spoke warmly of Vanderhaden’s long service and his commitment to duty.

At the end of the change of command, Vanderhaden retired after a 32-year career with the Coast Guard. Schultz described him as a servant leader who put the needs of those he represented before his own, and spoke warmly of his wife and children.

By tradition, the spouse of the master chief petty officer serves as an advocate. Vanderhaden and his wife, Amy, have two children who also serve in the Coast Guard.

In his career, Vanderhaden served as a culinary specialist. Schultz said the surest way to ensure morale is for the crews to eat well, stating that Vanderhaden always had good morale. A Florida native, his career has taken him to multiple locations, including the Northwest, Hawaii and Iwo Jima in the South Pacific, where the Coast Guard maintained a LORAN base, a former navigation system for boats that used triangulation of radio waves to determine position.

When Vanderhaden re-enlisted, Schultz said, he took his oath at the top of Mount Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima, known to Americans as the site of a flag raising during World War II, captured by photographer Joe Rosenthal in one of the most iconic images of the war.

Schultz said they served during a difficult four years, including through a global pandemic and a 35-day government shutdown, during which Coast Guard members went without pay. He said Vanderhaden’s leadership helped the Coast Guard through “a period in 2020 when we were trying to decide what kind of a nation we wanted to be, let alone what kind of an armed force the U.S. Coast Guard was going to be amidst some very difficult conversations.

“Let me tell you, a steady voice, a thoughtful voice was always Jason Vanderhaden. He gets it,” Schultz said.

He also cited Vanderhaden’s efforts on behalf of enlisted members throughout the past four years, including pushing for more mental health services.

One of the traditions observed was former master chief petty officers placing a new jacket on the new master chief petty officer, bearing the medals and insignia of the position.

Jones said while Vanderhaden had promised not to cry, he would make no such promise, describing himself as an emotional man. He thanked his family and others who attended the event.

Jones and Schultz both praised a company of recruits who are training at the base who marched by in formation at the start of the event, describing it as an inspiring sight. Schultz said it made him want to reenlist, while Jones said “if that doesn’t get you fired up to want to run through hell in gasoline underwear, nothing will,” he said.

Coast Guard members said part of the reason the event was held in Cape May was because of the symbolism, with Cape May being the only site for basic training for Coast Guard recruits.

Schultz also praised Jones, calling him the right man at the right time.

“This is the right place for today’s ceremony,” he said. Schultz said Vanderhaden has mentored recruit companies and worked to get federal funding for improvements at the base, beginning with $55 million to replace one of the barracks. Additional phases will see other buildings and barracks replaced, with work expected to begin in 2024.

“Jason for four years has talked about investing here in Cape May,” Schultz said. “We are going to move the needle here in Cape May, and I look forward to coming back here and seeing the new facilities.”

