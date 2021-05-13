 Skip to main content
Coast Guard investigating Maurice River fuel spill
Coast Guard investigating Maurice River fuel spill

A fuel spill from a motor vessel potentially released more than 700 gallons of marine diesel fuel into the Maurice River in Leesburg on Wednesday.

Members of from the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection were on scene monitoring response efforts, the Coast Guard said in a release. Cumberland County environmental representatives also assisted.

"Our focus is on minimizing impacts to environmentally sensitive areas and species present in the Delaware Bay and Maurice River," said Lieutenant Commander Fredrick Pugh, Chief of Incident Management for Sector Delaware Bay. "We work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to respond to all reports of pollution to protect the environmental and reduce any potential negative impacts."

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

