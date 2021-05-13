Coast Guard investigating Maurice River fuel spill

A fuel spill from a motor vessel potentially released more than 700 gallons of marine diesel fuel into the Maurice River in Leesburg on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Members of from the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection were on scene monitoring response efforts, the Coast Guard said in a release. Cumberland County environmental representatives also assisted.
"Our focus is on minimizing impacts to environmentally sensitive areas and species present in the Delaware Bay and Maurice River," said Lieutenant Commander Fredrick Pugh, Chief of Incident Management for Sector Delaware Bay. "We work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to respond to all reports of pollution to protect the environmental and reduce any potential negative impacts."
The cause of the spill is under investigation.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.