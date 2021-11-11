Coast Guard honors veterans, salute the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

CAPE MAY — They gathered before a memorial to enlisted Coast Guard personnel who died in the line of duty, whether in combat, at sea or in an attempt at saving others. More than 1,500 names are on the memorial.

Veterans, including some who served in Vietnam, joined Coast Guard recruits just beginning their military careers. Many of the young recruits' parents were not yet born when the veterans served in Southeast Asia.

The day began with a flag-raising and somber prayers and concluded hours later with a 21-gun salute and cannon blasts as more than 150 recruits and veterans observed the Veterans Day holiday at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center here on Thursday. Cape May serves as the only basic training center for the Coast Guard in the nation.

“It is fitting that we start this Veterans Day at our Coast Guard Enlisted Memorial,” said Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of the training center. She said the memorial, which was dedicated in 2019, has only been in place for a short time, “but in many ways, it seems this awe-inspiring memorial has been here for decades.”

The morning service began with the raising of the flag, a daily occurrence at the base, and included remarks, prayers and a rifle salute. Coast Guard members and a veteran placed a wreath at the memorial and offered a salute.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}