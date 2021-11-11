Coast Guard honors veterans, salute the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

CAPE MAY — They gathered before a memorial to enlisted Coast Guard personnel who died in the line of duty, whether in combat, at sea or in an attempt at saving others. More than 1,500 names are on the memorial.
Veterans, including some who served in Vietnam, joined Coast Guard recruits just beginning their military careers. Many of the young recruits' parents were not yet born when the veterans served in Southeast Asia.
The day began with a flag-raising and somber prayers and concluded hours later with a 21-gun salute and cannon blasts as more than 150 recruits and veterans observed the Veterans Day holiday at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center here on Thursday. Cape May serves as the only basic training center for the Coast Guard in the nation.
“It is fitting that we start this Veterans Day at our Coast Guard Enlisted Memorial,” said Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of the training center. She said the memorial, which was dedicated in 2019, has only been in place for a short time, “but in many ways, it seems this awe-inspiring memorial has been here for decades.”
The morning service began with the raising of the flag, a daily occurrence at the base, and included remarks, prayers and a rifle salute. Coast Guard members and a veteran placed a wreath at the memorial and offered a salute.
Marine veteran Dave Heugel, the Commandant of the Dramis Detachment of the Marine Corps League, joined Petty Officer Scott Parker, originally of Texas, and Seaman Austin Thornton, originally of Georgia, to present the wreaths.
Later that day, Coast Guard members offered a much louder salute, using cannons for a 21-gun salute just before 11 a.m. That was the time the armistice ending World War I took effect on Nov. 11, 1918. The cannon salute, followed by two minutes of silence and the playing of taps, marked the 100th anniversary of the interment of an unidentifiable member of the American Expeditionary Forces of World War I in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.
In the brief morning ceremony, Felger welcomed the veterans, and spoke to several companies of recruits gathered around the memorial.
“Today, we honor the millions of veterans around the nation and nearly 7,000 in Cape May County for the hard work and sacrifices they’ve given to preserve freedom and the American way of life in wartime and peacetime operations,” she said. “We recognize freedom is never achieved without sacrifice.”
She and others said members of the military forgo comfort and home in service of their country and their community. She also cited the young men and women undertaking a challenging and stressful training program at the training center.
After the rifle salute, a bugler played taps.
Many of the veterans had a full day ahead of them, with Veterans Day events planned in Cape May, at the Naval Air Station Wildwood museum and elsewhere throughout the county.
