Coast Guard holds ceremony in Cape May to decommission vessel

CAPE MAY — A decommissioning ceremony was held at the Coast Guard Training Center on Thursday for a boat that will be put out of use after 19 years of service.
The Coast Guard cutter, named Shearwater, was one of 70 remaining 87-foot marine patrol boats. The base now has three 154-foot fast response cutters.
About 75 people attended the ceremony, held outside on a gloomy Thursday morning — fitting weather to bid farewell to the boat.
Capt. Jonathan Theel, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, said the decommissioning ceremony “is born of naval traditions and formally recognizes the rich history of a ship and its performance.”
“Coast Guard Cutter Shearwater has been called upon to perform many Coast Guard missions throughout its distinguished service, including search and rescue, port waterways coastal security and maritime law enforcement,” he said.
Shearwater was homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia, from 2002 to 2018 before coming to Cape May. The boat navigated seas from New Jersey to North Carolina and, for the past three years, the Delaware Bay.
The boat’s mantra was “Takin’ Care of Business.”
“Shearwater has lived up to this motto since its first days of service,” Theel said. “It is a tradition that inspires the crew’s attitude and can-do spirit, no matter the circumstances that they face. In their three years here, they have undoubtedly been taking care of business.”
The boat’s 12-member crew clocked more than 3,500 hours on the boat and executed boardings, or inspections, in sport and recreational boating, domestic fishery and law enforcement.
The Shearwater also has served as the command and control platform for high-visibility events, including two Atlantic City Airshows.
One memorable rescue Shearwater crewmembers executed was in August, when they detangled a loggerhead sea turtle that was trapped in a fishing net 11 miles off Cape May. The rescue got national attention and was featured on the A&E cable network.
Master Chief Petty Officer Tony Martinez, commanding officer of the Shearwater, told brief stories during the ceremony of his time on the cutter with his crew, including when the boat took on water and when they were patrolling the airshow.
The cutter will be stripped and brought to a Baltimore shipyard, where it will be sold to the military of an allied nation, Martinez said.
The boat’s crew has been reassigned. Some members will work on other vessels together. Martinez is being transferred to a different base. A vessel is decommissioned for myriad reasons, he said, including strategic reasons, budgeting and acquiring newer classes of boats.
“I am a little sad to see the ship go away, especially because she’s in phenomenal shape, but she will do well for foreign military sales,” he said. “I feel like the luckiest guy in the world for being able to lead a group of women and men that are outstanding and will do great work in the Coast Guard.
“To lead this ‘sunset crew’ and watch them grow over the past two years has been humbling and rewarding,” he added. “I am grateful for their dedication and service and look forward to staying in touch and following their careers. While our business here is done, we will proudly carry on Shearwater’s legacy of hard work and reliability.”
GALLERY: Coast Guard decommissioning ceremony for the Shearwater
