Coast Guard holds ceremony in Cape May to decommission vessel

The boat’s 12-member crew clocked more than 3,500 hours on the boat and executed boardings, or inspections, in sport and recreational boating, domestic fishery and law enforcement.

The Shearwater also has served as the command and control platform for high-visibility events, including two Atlantic City Airshows.

One memorable rescue Shearwater crewmembers executed was in August, when they detangled a loggerhead sea turtle that was trapped in a fishing net 11 miles off Cape May. The rescue got national attention and was featured on the A&E cable network.

Master Chief Petty Officer Tony Martinez, commanding officer of the Shearwater, told brief stories during the ceremony of his time on the cutter with his crew, including when the boat took on water and when they were patrolling the airshow.

The cutter will be stripped and brought to a Baltimore shipyard, where it will be sold to the military of an allied nation, Martinez said.

The boat’s crew has been reassigned. Some members will work on other vessels together. Martinez is being transferred to a different base. A vessel is decommissioned for myriad reasons, he said, including strategic reasons, budgeting and acquiring newer classes of boats.