MANASQUAN — Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City helped rescue a 41-year-old woman stuck on a vessel out at sea.
A MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter from the station was used to rescue the woman who was reported unconscious on a 100-foot charter boat 29 miles off the coast of the borough.
An air retrieval was ordered out of fear a rescue by boat would be unsafe given the ocean's conditions and woman's state, the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic said.
The helicopter crew hoisted the woman from the vessel. She was later transferred to Jersey Shore Medical Center, the Coast Guard said.
A 47-foot motor lifeboat from U.S. Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet was also dispatched. Two crew members were transferred to the vessel to prepare for the medevac, the Coast Guard said.
A spokesperson for the Mid-Atlantic District did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
