Coast Guard, Beach Haven Fire Department rescue 6 after boat crash

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department rescued six people after their 30-foot boat struck a fixed aid to navigation in the vicinity of Ham Island in the bay early Sunday, according to a news release.

The Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center received a call at 12:18 a.m., stating a person overheard a large crash and several calls for help in the vicinity of Ham Island.

A 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Beach Haven was launched to the scene at approximately 12:20 a.m., along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Atlantic City, and a personal watercraft crew from the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Beach Haven Police Department shore crews were also launched, the Coast Guard said.

Once on scene at approximately 12:32 a.m, the Coast Guard and the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department personal watercraft crews were able to successfully rescue all six boaters from the water. They had all sustained several injuries from the crash, the release said.

The boaters were safely taken back to shore where local emergency medical services personnel transported them to various local hospitals, the release said.