Coast Guard, Beach Haven Fire Department rescue 6 after boat crash

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department rescued six people after their 30-foot boat struck a fixed aid to navigation in the vicinity of Ham Island in the bay early Sunday, according to a news release.
The Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center received a call at 12:18 a.m., stating a person overheard a large crash and several calls for help in the vicinity of Ham Island.
A 29-foot response boat from Coast Guard Station Beach Haven was launched to the scene at approximately 12:20 a.m., along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Atlantic City, and a personal watercraft crew from the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department. Beach Haven Police Department shore crews were also launched, the Coast Guard said.
Once on scene at approximately 12:32 a.m, the Coast Guard and the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department personal watercraft crews were able to successfully rescue all six boaters from the water. They had all sustained several injuries from the crash, the release said.
The boaters were safely taken back to shore where local emergency medical services personnel transported them to various local hospitals, the release said.
According to a report on NJ.com, two people were airlifted to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Four others were transported by ambulance to Southern Ocean Medical Center, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said. One occupant is in critical but stable condition, and the other five occupants are in stable condition, he said. The crash remains under investigation, Peele said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.