EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City is celebrating 25 years this spring.

Based at the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center, the air station serves as the base for 12 MH-65 Dolphin helicopters and remains in a constant state of readiness, with two of its aircraft constantly on standby and capable of getting airborne within 30 minutes.

The air station was established in late 1998 as a result of the closing and merger of Air Station Cape May and Air Station Brooklyn.

Since that time, the unit has flown more than 7,000 search-and-rescue missions, saved more than 600 lives and flown more than 182,000 flight hours, an equivalent of 20 years, according to a news release by Lt. Gillian Gerton and Chief Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham.

Besides search and rescue, the air station flies missions supporting law enforcement, port security and marine environmental protection for both New England and the Mid-Atlantic, the news release states.

Air Station Atlantic City crews also help protect the president’s airspace throughout the country and over Washington, D.C., as part of the National Capital Region Air Defense Facility, which comes under the operational control of the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Other notable milestones of the Coast Guard's local air mission are:

Air Station Cape May, formed in 1926, was the Coast Guard’s first air station.

Chief Petty Officer Charles Thrun, the first enlisted man to serve as a pilot in Cape May, became the service’s first aviation-related death when his aircraft crashed into the waters off Cape May in 1935.

Cape May aircrews flew the first aerial security patrol in U.S. history as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Fleet Review in New York Harbor.

Air Station Atlantic City was part of Operation Noble Eagle, which sought to protect U.S. and Canadian airspace following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

"Coast Guard members who serve at Air Station Atlantic City recognize — every single day — the sacrifices of the Coast Guard men and women who paved the way for today’s Coast Guard," the news release states. "The devotion of Coast Guard crews who served in Cape May and in New York is revered and their courage will continue to inspire future generations of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City Coast Guardsmen."