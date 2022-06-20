 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coalition for a Safe Community to host cookout Tuesday in Pleasantville

Atlantic County News

The city of Pleasantville and the regional Coalition for a Safe Community will be hosting a public cookout Tuesday at Langston Avenue Park from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. People will be able to come by to pick up food as well as community resources.

“Resources will be there and provided to help people get back on track,” Coalition for a Safe Community President Perry Mays said.

The event is meant to bring together several regional organizations to help connect attendees to useful health care, financial and legal resources, Mays said. The disruptions to people’s livelihoods caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made reestablishing these connections more important than ever, he said. Some of the days service providers will include AtlantiCare, the Hope One van from the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and South Jersey Family Medical Center.

Pleasantville police will be on site cooking food for the event and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will be there as well. Mays said the event could help law enforcement improve its relationship with the broader community.

Mayor Judy Ward said the event has been in the works for months. She said it will be an important effort to connect people to community resources about which they may not be aware.

“A lot of people really just don’t know where to turn,” Ward said. “They’ll be able to get the resources they need (at the cookout) to follow up on that may be helpful to them at another time.”

Pleasantville Public Schools acting Superintendent Karin Farkas also spoke positively about the upcoming cookout during her superintendent report on June 14.

People who go to the event will also be able to receive COVID-19 tests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently designates Atlantic County as having a high-level of COVID-19 spread, according to a risk formula whose inputs include hospital admissions, hospital capacity and new COVID-19 cases. Universal indoor masking is recommended for people in high-level areas, and those who are at high risk of severe complications from COVID-19 are urged to take additional precautions.

Cases in the state are nevertheless generally on the decline and the rate of transmission in New Jersey Sunday was 0.82. A rate of transmission less than 1 indicates that COVID-19 spread is decelerating.

Mays said that the cookout Tuesday will be the first of four hosted by the Coalition for a Safe Community, which is active in Atlantic, Cape May and Salem counties. The next one will be in Atlantic City on July 18. There will be two others in Atlantic City and Egg Harbor City whose dates are still to be determined.

The rain date for the Tuesday cookout, according to a flyer for the event, is the next week on June 28.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

