Clubhouse at Brigantine Golf Links to be named after late mayor Simpson
Simpson kidney transplant

Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson talks about receiving a kidney transplant from neighbor Dena Kabala, in his home, Friday, March 13, 2020.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson interview with his potential kidney donor, Dena Kabala.

BRIGANTINE — The Clubhouse at Brigantine Golf Links will be renamed Sunday in honor of late Mayor Andy Simpson.

Simpson died in August of kidney disease at 62. Vince Sera, the mayor appointed by City Council after Simpson's death, announced the naming ceremony Friday on Twitter.

The dedication ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. at the public golf course at 1075 N. Shore Drive.

— Ahmad Austin

