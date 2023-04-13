Utility work by a private developer will close part of Mill Road to traffic in Northfield on Friday, according to an Atlantic County traffic advisory.
The closure will be in place from Burton Avenue and Zion Road from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Officials are urging drivers to follow the designated detour or find an alternative route, while planning their travel time in anticipation of the detour.
For more information, go to aclink.org.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.