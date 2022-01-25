Closing of local bank branches affecting seniors and small businesses

Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari stressed his concerns about the number of recent bank branch closings during a 45-minute private phone conference with state Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride.

Vicari is aware of the impact of the growing trend in the banking industry of in-person facilities being replaced by automated online services. Senior citizens often have trouble with technology, so adjusting to online banking has proven difficult, Vicari said.

Nearly 50 branches have closed in the past 10 years, according to state statistics. With an aging senior population of more than 200,000 people in Ocean County the need for in-person banking, or resources to aid more vulnerable people is more important now than ever, Vicari said.

“Community banks should serve the community,” Vicari said. “We need age-friendly bank branches in Ocean County.”

Small businesses also are negatively affected by the increase in branch closures. They depend on local bank branches for specific services in order to operate smoothly. “More than 90% of our businesses are small businesses,” Vicari stated.