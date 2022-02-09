Closed-door meeting planned Friday in Sea Isle City about juvenile summer gatherings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SEA ISLE CITY — Increased police presence, new rules for beach access and a call for new res…

“During the past couple of years, we have listened to the concerns of residents and business owners regarding the issue of juveniles not behaving as they should,” Desiderio said. “Also, I have seen firsthand the problems that can occur when young people gather in large groups. Therefore, I want to meet with elected officials and community leaders from the county and other municipalities, as well as our state legislators and law enforcement representatives, to create a plan of action that will address this problem, which is affecting towns up and down New Jersey’s coastline.”

Last summer, several shore business owners said kids have been gathering on the beach and boardwalk for years, probably decades.

Sea Isle business owners took complaints about rowdy and disruptive teenagers to city officials in the 1990s, an issue that had been reported in shore towns going back to at least the 1960s.

But businesspeople along the shore said things reached a new level last year. Many cited limitations on police created by current state juvenile justice policy, under which police were told not to detain juveniles on minor cases. They were also no longer allowed to search juveniles on suspicion of possessing alcohol or marijuana.