Closed-door meeting planned Friday about juvenile summer gatherings

SEA ISLE CITY — Mayor Leonard Desiderio plans to host a meeting Friday morning at City Hall to discuss large gatherings of juveniles.
In Sea Isle City, as well as Ocean City, Avalon and other shore communities, gatherings of hundreds of underage teens on summer evenings has drawn concern. And while last year saw a rash of headlines on the issue, officials in Sea Isle City indicate it has happened in previous years.
Officials said they had limited options to deal with the gatherings. In many cases, the kids have just been hanging out on the beach at night or gathering in other public places, but there were also reports of fights, shoplifting, vandalism and other issues.
At 11:30 a.m. Friday, Desiderio plans to meet with 1st District legislators, Sen. Michael Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen to “brainstorm” with mayors of other towns and law enforcement officers.
Other Cape May County representatives and officials with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s office are also expected to attend.
Members of the public and reporters are not invited. There will no formal action taken, according to a statement from Katherine Custer, Sea Isle City’s spokeswoman. A press conference is planned in City Council chambers after the meeting.
“During the past couple of years, we have listened to the concerns of residents and business owners regarding the issue of juveniles not behaving as they should,” Desiderio said. “Also, I have seen first-hand the problems that can occur when young people gather in large groups. Therefore, I want to meet with elected officials and community leaders from the county and other municipalities, as well as our state legislators and law enforcement representatives, to create a plan of action that will address this problem, which is affecting towns up and down New Jersey’s coastline.”
Last summer, several shore business owners said kids have been gathering on the beach and boardwalk for years, probably decades.
Sea Isle City business owners took complaints about rowdy and disruptive teenagers to city officials in the 1990s, an issue that had been reported at shore towns going back to at least the 1960s.
But businesspeople along the shore said things reached a new level last year. Many cited limitations on police under the juvenile justice policy, under which police were told not to detain juveniles on minor cases. They were also no longer allowed to search juveniles on suspicion of possessing alcohol or marijuana.
“I don’t want to paint a picture that indicates all juveniles are bad, and it is not my intention to blame all kids – we just want the tools we need to address issues that are of great concern to the people of our shore communities each summer,” Desiderio said. “We need to work together and determine how we can make things better.”
