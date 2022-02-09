Closed-door meeting planned Friday about juvenile summer gatherings

“During the past couple of years, we have listened to the concerns of residents and business owners regarding the issue of juveniles not behaving as they should,” Desiderio said. “Also, I have seen first-hand the problems that can occur when young people gather in large groups. Therefore, I want to meet with elected officials and community leaders from the county and other municipalities, as well as our state legislators and law enforcement representatives, to create a plan of action that will address this problem, which is affecting towns up and down New Jersey’s coastline.”

Last summer, several shore business owners said kids have been gathering on the beach and boardwalk for years, probably decades.

Sea Isle City business owners took complaints about rowdy and disruptive teenagers to city officials in the 1990s, an issue that had been reported at shore towns going back to at least the 1960s.

But businesspeople along the shore said things reached a new level last year. Many cited limitations on police under the juvenile justice policy, under which police were told not to detain juveniles on minor cases. They were also no longer allowed to search juveniles on suspicion of possessing alcohol or marijuana.

“I don’t want to paint a picture that indicates all juveniles are bad, and it is not my intention to blame all kids – we just want the tools we need to address issues that are of great concern to the people of our shore communities each summer,” Desiderio said. “We need to work together and determine how we can make things better.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.