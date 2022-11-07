Close encounter with a humpback whale off Cape May coast

CAPE MAY POINT — Dennis Flanagan of West Cape May often photographs the wildlife and nature found along the Jersey cape, so when he heard from friends about an extraordinary sighting on Wednesday, he rushed to the beach.

He got there in time to photograph an enormous humpback whale swimming close to the beach, off Whilden and Lehigh avenues, close to the science center where the Sisters of Saint Joseph once ran the Saint Mary-by-the-Sea retreat.

At a guess, he said the whale appeared to be about 50 yards from the beach. It was close enough to be seen clearly, and was unmistakably a whale.

“It was shocking how close it was,” Flanagan said.

Humpback whales weigh an average of 40 tons and can grow to up to 60 feet long. The average school bus is about 35 feet, to get a sense of just how big these animals can be. They are often seen by boaters or those who join one of the whale watching excursions out of Cape May, and can sometimes be spotted from the beach, but usually at a far greater distance.

Flanagan believes the whale was drawn in close to shore by bait fish in the water, the same fish that were being hunted by bottlenose dolphins also in the water.

That’s likely, according to Bob Schoelkopf, the director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine. He said several humpback whales have been sighted along the coast, drawn close to shore by the available food.

Last month, fishermen in Ocean and Monmouth counties posted videos of close encounters with whales, as they breached startlingly close to fishing boats. The whales can be seen year-round in New Jersey waters.

The whales were listed as endangered in the 1970s, but today the humpback whales off the coast of New Jersey are not considered threatened, with the population growing over the decades. They remain a protected species, as are all marine mammals.

On Halloween, staff with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center responded to another species of whale, a Minke whale stranded in the back bay of Brigantine.

Eric Tucker, described as a local bayman, discovered the 22-foot animal stranded on a sandbar and called the center. Staff members say he volunteered his vessel to take them on scene.

Luckily, the animal was freed by the incoming tide and was able to swim back out to the ocean.

“My staff was able to sweet talk it into swimming back out,” Schoelkopf said.

OK, we’ll bite. How do you sweet-talk a whale?

“Very carefully,” he said.

The animal was able to swim free and appeared unharmed.