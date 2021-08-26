Clock is ticking on syringe program shutdown in Atlantic City

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the July 21 meeting, Anthony Swan, the resort's business administrator, said Wilson Washington, the city's former director of health and human services, recommended that the city keep the needle exchange.

Washington resigned in July to take a job with the federal government and Harney said the alliance has not communicated with the city since.

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said Thursday that he and Council President George Tibbitt have been talking about solutions with health officials and are looking to schedule a meeting with the AIDS Alliance in the near future.

"We are going to ensure a smooth transition," Shabazz said. "We’re going to ensure that no one is denied services and if we have to extend the time we will."

The exchange in Atlantic City is just one of seven in the state, along with programs in Asbury Park, Camden, Jersey City, Newark, Paterson and Trenton.

Talks of moving the Oasis Drop-In Center off Tennessee Avenue, which is in the resort’s Tourism District, have been on the table for years.

The first needle exchange program in the country opened in San Francisco in 1988.