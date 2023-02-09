DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The township's consolidated land use board is set to hear a proposal to create a new tourism destination on 30 acres of undeveloped property on Route 9 in the Clermont section.

Under an application filed for the Feb. 23 meeting, the plans call for a tavern, event space and 120 rooms in bungalows, cabins and a lodge building.

The plans also include constructing a two-acre lake at the site, as well as a pool and other event spaces.

John Connors of Brickstone Realty Corp. in Philadelphia is listed as the applicant on the proposal.

“I hope it’s going to be pretty special,” he said Wednesday. “This is a full-service, four-star resort we have planned.”

That will include multiple dining options, indoor and outdoor pickleball, and bikes with options for electric bikes. He said he drew inspiration from his own time in Cape May County, where he owns property, and Napa Valley, a wine growing area in California.

In Cape May County, he said, visiting guests go to the beach on the county’s barrier islands, but they also explore wineries and breweries on the mainland and other activities.

Connors said he stayed in a resort with cottages in California, where visitors toured the wineries. He added the distance from the Atlantic City Expressway to Cape May Point is roughly similar to the length of Napa Valley.

Connors does not expect guests to remain on the property for whole stay.

He plans to provide transportation to beachgoers. He suggested visitors will also want an evening in Atlantic City and to visit Cape May during their stay.

“You don’t just stay in one place. There are multiple experiences along the way, and most are great,” he said. “We think Cape May County has a lot to offer year-round.

There are close to 50 campgrounds in Cape May County, some with lakes, indoor or outdoor water parks and cabin rentals, providing a mainland option for summer visitors.

Cape seeks info on how residents use the county park system UPPER TOWNSHIP — Cape May County wants to know how residents and visitors use the network of…

Connors describes his planned Clermont Lodge as a more luxurious experience.

The application on file with the township shows the planned Clermont Lodge as close to Marge’s Diner, on the east side of Route 9 just north of the intersection with Route 83.

As shown on the plans, the lodge would overlook the lake. The plans also show a 5,000-square-foot tavern with 150 seats, a playhouse/chapel with about 150 seats and a “primary event barn,” also with 150 seats. A “secondary event barn” would include about 100 seats. Events could be held concurrently.

One scenario included in the planning application imagined a wedding taking place in the chapel followed by a reception in the primary barn, and an unrelated event in the other barn.

At peak use, the proposed site could bring 126 to 222 trips an hour, according to the application, which includes a conclusion that the proposal would generate less traffic at peak hours than other potential uses, such as a supermarket or retail plaza.

The application will need a use variance and bulk variances as proposed, as well as a height variance for the tallest building in the plans, which would be 45 feet where only 30 feet is allowed under the ordinance.

Top 2023 Travel Trends for Campers If camping is on your horizon for 2023 then you look no further than this list of travel trends before booking your trips for the year. If you are ready for a unique travel excursion, then this list is for you! No matter if you are on the road with your RV or looking to […]

The application also includes a copy of an agreement of sale between Connors and the current owners, Arawak Paving Company of Hammonton. No purchase price is included in that document, which describes the plans as a “four-season, luxury, eco-friendly, fully-landscaped resort.”

Connors said he could not disclose the agreed purchase price, and that the sale has not gone to settlement. He also declined to say how much the proposal would cost, if granted the needed approvals.

“It’s so preliminary,” he said. “I have a concept, and we’re trying to advance that concept.”

Other news outlets have given an estimated cost of $65 million for the project, including the Cape May County Herald and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It may take more than a year to complete planning and permitting for the proposal, and then up to 18 months for construction.

“We’re minimally three years away,” Connors said.