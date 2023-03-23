An annual survey that tallies litter and trash found on the state's beaches had an encouraging statistic this year — far fewer plastic bags.

This year’s report showed the first report since the enactment of the Single Use Waste Reduction Act, which banned single use plastic bags in New Jersey as of May 2022. The 2022 Beach Sweeps Annual Report was released Wednesday by Clean Ocean Action, just 10 days in advance of their first beach cleanup of the year.

The bill also targeted foam plastic takeout containers and limited plastic straws in businesses. The measure was advocated for by the Clean Ocean Action group, which used the latest survey results to highlight the impact of the ban on trash found on beaches.

The latest audit was the first time since 2007 that plastic shopping bags weren’t on the groups “Dirty Dozen” list of most commonly collected items. Plastic pieces, plastic bottle caps/lids, food, candy, and wrappers/bags, cigarette filters, and foam pieces made up the top five places on the Dirty Dozen list this year.

"The data results encourage optimism as we continue following the Single Use Waste Reduction Act," said Kira Cruz, Debris Free Sea Coordinator for Clean Ocean Action. "The data collected has shown an immense decline in debris specifically following this law.”

However there's still more progress to be made. More than 82% of collected debris in 2022 was still plastic and foam, but plastic straws, bags and foam takeout boxes all saw significant declines, according to the report.

The Beach Sweeps Report also featured its “Roster of the Ridiculous” which was featured on the Stephen Colbert Show in 2022. This list reveals some of the more unique and interesting cleanup findings. Some highlights from the 2022 Report include hair extensions, lottery tickets, a petrified puffer fish, a pink cowboy hat, a silicone breast, a whirly popcorn popper, asparagus, a ladder, roof shingles, a car door, a gallon of tar, a stone countertop, a lawn mower, and an entire birthday party (including invitations, a cake box, candles, and balloons).

The Beach Sweeps events first began in 1985 and so far, more than 166,011 volunteers have collected 8.3 million pieces of trash and debris from the Jersey Shore.

Community members, businesses, civic groups and parks, faith-based groups, local boy scouts and girl scouts, and students from all levels of education participated in the 2022 Beach Sweeps with 8,148 total volunteers between both cleanup dates.

The next cleanup will be April 1. Interested volunteers can sign-up to sweep along the coast at various locations on the coast. The cleanup will be from 9:30-12:30pm. Pre-registration can be found on the website: CleanOceanAction.org.

The full 2022 Beach Sweeps Report can be found here.