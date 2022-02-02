Clean energy tops priorities for NJ environmental groups

A coalition of environmental groups put clean energy at the center of budget and policy goals for New Jersey for 2022, but public transportation and more open space were also part of the call.
Representatives of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters Education Fund unveiled the agenda Wednesday morning.
According to the organization, the priorities were created in cooperation with more than 25 other advocacy organizations around the state, calling for strong action on climate and environmental justice.
Top of the list: Requiring 100% of the state’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2035. The list of policy objectives also calls for electric vehicle use in public transportation, specifically citing school buses, and making the state more resilient to climate change. The organization wants climate change built into the state’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Also in the list of policy goals: Reducing the sprawl of new warehouse construction in the state and increasing parks and trails, especially in neighborhoods with significant numbers of Black residents and other minorities, where the organization argues there is often less access to parks, playgrounds and other public open space.
The organizations say they want New Jersey leading the fight against climate change.
"We have come to view the fight for environmental justice as a puzzle, where each piece represents a particular battle. Yes, some pieces may receive more attention than others, but for the puzzle's completion, every piece is required," said Marcus Sibley, chairman for environmental and climate justice for the NAACP state conference in New Jersey.
Also among the organizations represented are New Jersey Audubon, the Pinelands Preservation Alliance and the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed.
The organizations sought to set the agenda for lobbying the Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy in the next legislative session and beyond. In a statement released Wednesday, the groups praised Murphy’s efforts so far.
“In his first term, Gov. Murphy worked closely with the Legislature to put New Jersey at the forefront of environmental protection by stimulating the growth of offshore wind, addressing plastic pollution and signing a landmark environmental justice bill that attempts to limit the cumulative impacts pollution has had on families of color and low-income communities,” said Ed Potosnak, executive director of the league. “But now is not the time to rest on our laurels. Our climate is in crisis and our state continues to suffer from threats to clean air, pure drinking water and open space. We need to build on the successes of the last four years to make New Jersey a national model.”
The tone seems in contrast to that of statements released the day before by a different coalition of environmental groups. Both have a goal of reducing carbon emissions, but the second group employed more adversarial language, lambasting Murphy and the state Department of Environmental Protection’s efforts on carbon dioxide emissions.
On Tuesday, the New Jersey chapter of the Sierra Club joined other organizations in criticizing the state’s proposed Control and Prohibition of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Rule, which was up for a public hearing. The rule as proposed would allow natural gas-powered energy generation to continue and some new gas power plants to be built.
“If our best way at regulating the electric generating sector is to allow the construction of new gas-fired power plants, then we really don’t have a chance at mitigating climate change. We are experiencing a climate emergency, and storms and sea-level rise will not wait for us to transition our way through unnecessary natural gas. NJDEP has to step up their game for the sake of our people and the environment,” said Anjuli Ramos-Busot, New Jersey director for the Sierra Club.
But the league says New Jersey is leading the nation in efforts to remove carbon emissions from power generation and transportation. That does not mean the organizations are satisfied.
Potosnak and the other organizations are also calling for a sharp decrease in emissions and more renewable energy. The policy statement released Wednesday also pushed for environmental justice, indicating some communities have been hurt more by air pollution and other environmental impacts.
The group’s agenda also envisions other ways to reduce the release of carbon, including asking for a $15 million pilot program through the Board of Public Utilities aimed at transferring residences to electric heat. They want to see an end to new connections to natural gas for homes by 2030.
The agenda also calls for the use of building materials that will emit less carbon.
The organizations will have to win over Murphy and the state Legislature. The document unveiled Wednesday could serve as a map for those efforts.
“This policy guide provides an excellent overview of the myriad environmental and conservation issues facing our state. It serves as a useful reference for all NJ decision makers, and applauds Gov. Murphy for his efforts to further the 2022 Common Agenda,” said Eric Stiles, president of New Jersey Audubon.
The Pinelands Commission also got a mention. A search is underway for a permanent executive director for the commission, and after a series of stalled appointments, Murphy recently got Senate approval for three appointees to the commission’s 15-member board.
“Pinelands Preservation Alliance is pleased to see this ambitious and much needed agenda especially for strengthening the Pinelands Commission,” said Jaclyn Rhoads, assistant executive director of the alliance, a separate organization. “We look forward to seeing additional strong leaders on the Pinelands Commission and in the executive director position very soon.”
