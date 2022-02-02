Clean energy tops priorities for NJ environmental groups

The organizations say they want New Jersey leading the fight against climate change.

"We have come to view the fight for environmental justice as a puzzle, where each piece represents a particular battle. Yes, some pieces may receive more attention than others, but for the puzzle's completion, every piece is required," said Marcus Sibley, chairman for environmental and climate justice for the NAACP state conference in New Jersey.

Also among the organizations represented are New Jersey Audubon, the Pinelands Preservation Alliance and the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed.

The organizations sought to set the agenda for lobbying the Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy in the next legislative session and beyond. In a statement released Wednesday, the groups praised Murphy’s efforts so far.