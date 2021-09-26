 Skip to main content
Classic and muscle cars take over Wildwood
Classic and muscle cars take over Wildwood

WILDWOOD — Large crowds turned out this weekend to check out classic vehicles from decades past, ranging from American muscle cars to little Fiats from the 1960s at the Fall Boardwalk Classic Car Show.

There was even a red Honda Civic hatchback from 1983, with a sign saying the owner’s mother bought it and drove it to church. The event was open to any vehicle 25 years old or older.

Structural issues with the Wildwood Boardwalk meant the cars were lined up along Pacific Avenue instead, with large crowds lining the sidewalks and the closed roadway to check out the vehicles.

There were also high-end specialty cars displayed at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

The event has been a mainstay of the fall calendar in the Wildwoods for years, although the pandemic meant there was no show for 2020. The event is organized by JSM Productions.

Area tourism officials say the communities of the Wildwoods have led the way in hosting special events after Labor Day to help keep visitors coming. Sunny skies and local events, including the popular Irish Festival in North Wildwood, meant the resort was packed for the last weekend in September.

Next up is the Race of Gentlemen, a beachfront motor racing event that includes classic motorcycles and hotrods set to start Oct. 1.

There is also the Olde Time Italian Festival at Fox Park on Friday and Saturday, with the Fabulous ‘50s and Beyond Weekend planned for Oct. 15 and 16.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

