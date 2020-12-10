Class action suit filed against Ventnor COVID-testing lab that initiated a FBI warning

A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court against Infinity Diagnostics Laboratory, the owner and operator of a lab in Ventnor being investigated by the FBI related to its COVID-19 testing.

“People are understandably worried about COVID and want desperately to protect their families, their workers and themselves from this disease. Unfortunately, some people want to make money off of that and do not care how they do it, even if it means putting people at risk of getting sick, or worse, death. This lawsuit cannot undo what was done, but we can try to get back the money these people paid and force the defendant to pay for re-testing," said Stephen P. DeNittis of DeNittis, Osefchen & Prince in Marlton, Burlington County, the attorney representing plaintiff Dana Kares of Margate, and others like her.

On Friday, the FBI released a statement directing anyone who received a coronavirus test at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory at 6715 Atlantic Ave. to be retested as soon as possible.

Although the statement did not specify what initiated the warning, it did include a notice that a “rapid” finger prick blood test is an antibody test and should not be used for diagnosing active cases of COVID-19.