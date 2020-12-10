 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class action suit filed against Ventnor COVID-testing lab that initiated a FBI warning
0 comments
featured

Class action suit filed against Ventnor COVID-testing lab that initiated a FBI warning

{{featured_button_text}}
Get lost 2020: Some things to leave behind, with caveats (copy)
HOGP

A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court against Infinity Diagnostics Laboratory, the owner and operator of a lab in Ventnor being investigated by the FBI related to its COVID-19 testing.

“People are understandably worried about COVID and want desperately to protect their families, their workers and themselves from this disease. Unfortunately, some people want to make money off of that and do not care how they do it, even if it means putting people at risk of getting sick, or worse, death. This lawsuit cannot undo what was done, but we can try to get back the money these people paid and force the defendant to pay for re-testing," said Stephen P. DeNittis of DeNittis, Osefchen & Prince in Marlton, Burlington County, the attorney representing plaintiff Dana Kares of Margate, and others like her.

On Friday, the FBI released a statement directing anyone who received a coronavirus test at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory at 6715 Atlantic Ave. to be retested as soon as possible.

Although the statement did not specify what initiated the warning, it did include a notice that a “rapid” finger prick blood test is an antibody test and should not be used for diagnosing active cases of COVID-19.

According to the suit, Kares purchased tests for herself and two family members. The suit is seeking certification of a class composed of all persons who purchased finger-stick tests from Infinity in Atlantic County since March 1, and seeks refunds of monies paid for such testing and to have the court direct Infinity to pay the costs of the re-testing which the FBI has stated should be undertaken.

The diagnostic lab moved into its Atlantic Avenue storefront in September, according to the building owners.

NBC10 News reported that the building was raided by the FBI on Dec. 3.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Almost from the start of the pandemic, the FBI has been warning the public to be wary of testing and recommended taking precautions before using a company. Those precautions include:

Checking the FDA’s website (fda.gov) for approved antibody tests and testing companies.

Asking your primary care physician before using an at-home antibody test.

Using a laboratory approved by your health insurance company.

Not sharing your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.

Checking your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims.

Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Reporting alleged COVID-19 fraud to National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or justice.gov/disastercomplaintform, or the FBI (1-800-CALL-FBI).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News