Class action suit filed against Ventnor COVID-testing lab that initiated a FBI warning

A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday in Atlantic County Superior Court against Infinity Diagnostics Laboratory, the owner and operator of a lab in Ventnor being investigated by the FBI related to its COVID-19 testing.
“People are understandably worried about COVID and want desperately to protect their families, their workers and themselves from this disease. Unfortunately, some people want to make money off of that and do not care how they do it, even if it means putting people at risk of getting sick, or worse, death. This lawsuit cannot undo what was done, but we can try to get back the money these people paid and force the defendant to pay for re-testing," said Stephen P. DeNittis of DeNittis, Osefchen & Prince in Marlton, Burlington County, the attorney representing plaintiff Dana Kares of Margate, and others like her.
On Friday, the FBI released a statement directing anyone who received a coronavirus test at the Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory at 6715 Atlantic Ave. to be retested as soon as possible.
Although the statement did not specify what initiated the warning, it did include a notice that a “rapid” finger prick blood test is an antibody test and should not be used for diagnosing active cases of COVID-19.
According to the suit, Kares purchased tests for herself and two family members. The suit is seeking certification of a class composed of all persons who purchased finger-stick tests from Infinity in Atlantic County since March 1, and seeks refunds of monies paid for such testing and to have the court direct Infinity to pay the costs of the re-testing which the FBI has stated should be undertaken.
The diagnostic lab moved into its Atlantic Avenue storefront in September, according to the building owners.
NBC10 News reported that the building was raided by the FBI on Dec. 3.
Almost from the start of the pandemic, the FBI has been warning the public to be wary of testing and recommended taking precautions before using a company. Those precautions include:
Checking the FDA’s website (fda.gov) for approved antibody tests and testing companies.
Asking your primary care physician before using an at-home antibody test.
Using a laboratory approved by your health insurance company.
Not sharing your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.
Checking your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims.
Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
Reporting alleged COVID-19 fraud to National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or justice.gov/disastercomplaintform, or the FBI (1-800-CALL-FBI).
