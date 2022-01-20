Claim against Pleasantville school board over Micah Tennant's death was filed on time, court rules

Notice of a mother’s emotional-distress claim against the Pleasantville school board over the shooting death of her son at a football game was filed before a deadline in state law, according to a Superior Court ruling.
The state Appellate Division ruled Thursday that notice of an emotional-distress claim against the Pleasantville Board of Education made by Angela Tennant, mother of the late Micah "Dew" Tennant, was filed in a timely fashion.
The case was argued Nov. 30.
Legal counsel for the board did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening. An attorney for Angela Tennant also did not respond to a request for comment.
Micah, a 10-year-old who went to school in Atlantic City, was one of three people shot at a Pleasantville High School football playoff game versus visiting Camden High School on Nov. 15, 2019. He died from his injuries five days later at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.
A complainant has 90 days to file a tort claim notice over an injury or death involving a public entity under New Jersey law. Angela Tennant and the estate of Micah Tennant filed a tort claim notice against the board on Feb. 14, 2020 — 91 days after the shooting and 86 days after Micah Tennant’s death. Angela Tennant also individually filed notice of an emotional-distress claim, or Portee claim.
The school board had argued that the relevant date for calculating the punctuality of the Portee claim notice was the day of the shooting. It maintained, therefore, that Angela Tennant had filed her claim notice one day too late.
The Superior Court disagreed. It ruled Thursday that the appropriate date to use when calculating whether the claim notice was filed in a timely fashion was the day Micah Tennant died.
“Micah's time to file a notice of tort claim was tolled until he died on November 20, 2019,” the court said. “Angela's Portee claim was also tolled until that date. She filed a notice of tort claim eighty-six days later. Therefore, her notice was timely under N.J.S.A. 59:8-8.”
The court also overturned the opinion of a lower, trial court, which had maintained that the claim notice was filed in a timely fashion because the phrase “90th day” in state law should be taken to mean three months and not precisely 90 days.
The Superior Court reached the same ruling as the lower court but rejected its reasoning as contrary to the plain language of the law.
The ruling comes after Pleasantville City Council passed a resolution authorizing two Class III officers from the Pleasantville Police Department to provide security for city schools. The board authorized the use of the officers Tuesday, following weeks of parents expressing concerns about whether the district was doing enough to keep their children safe.
ATLANTIC CITY — At 10 years old, Micah "Dew" Tennant "was nothing short of amazing," family says.
The shooting of Micah Tennant resulted in the postponement of a playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden. The Philadelphia Eagles allowed the teams to finish the game Nov. 20, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field. Micah died hours before the game resumed.
Micah "Dew" Tennant Park in Atlantic City was named in his memory in September 2020.
Alvin Wyatt, a 33-year-old Atlantic City man, was charged with Tennant's murder in February 2020. Five other people were also charged in relation to the events that led to Tennant's death.
