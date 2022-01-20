Claim against Pleasantville school board over Micah Tennant's death was filed on time, court rules

+8 'That’s too much panic for fireworks' On Nov. 15, three people were shot in what officials called a targeted attack during the thi…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school board had argued that the relevant date for calculating the punctuality of the Portee claim notice was the day of the shooting. It maintained, therefore, that Angela Tennant had filed her claim notice one day too late.

The Superior Court disagreed. It ruled Thursday that the appropriate date to use when calculating whether the claim notice was filed in a timely fashion was the day Micah Tennant died.

“Micah's time to file a notice of tort claim was tolled until he died on November 20, 2019,” the court said. “Angela's Portee claim was also tolled until that date. She filed a notice of tort claim eighty-six days later. Therefore, her notice was timely under N.J.S.A. 59:8-8.”

The court also overturned the opinion of a lower, trial court, which had maintained that the claim notice was filed in a timely fashion because the phrase “90th day” in state law should be taken to mean three months and not precisely 90 days.

The Superior Court reached the same ruling as the lower court but rejected its reasoning as contrary to the plain language of the law.