TRENTON — Civil and divorce trials are being postponed in two New Jersey vicinages, one that includes Cumberland County, beginning Feb. 23 and continuing for the immediate future, as the state faces a judge shortage.

Currently, New Jersey is facing 69 open spots in its court system, leaving the state Judiciary no choice but to halt proceedings, Chief Justice Stewart Rabner said on Tuesday.

"Without additional relief, we may well face the same situation in other vicinages in the near future," Rabner said.

In Vicinage 13, which is comprised of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren counties, five seats are open out of a total of 20 judicial positions. In Vicinage 15, comprised of Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties, there are nine positions open out of 28, Raber said.

Some matters can still proceed with "very limited circumstances," Rabner said.

The chief justice on Tuesday called on lawmakers to help resolve the matter.

Gov. Phil Murphy, speaking with reporters on Wednesday after making a SNAP benefits announcement, said his frustration about the situation mirrors Rabner's.

"Those counties that he (Rabner) highlighted are also counties that we're focused intently on," Murphy said. "We want to get these seats filled."

The state Judiciary is left with suspending civil and divorce matters to focus on other court matters.

The Judiciary prioritizes proceedings where a person's liberty is at stake, such as criminal and juvenile delinquency matters; cases that present potential emergencies, like complaints of domestic violence; and other time-sensitive matters, Rabner said.

"In light of the high percentage of vacancies in Vicinages 13 and 15, and the particular challenges multi-county vicinages face, there are simply not enough judges at this time to conduct civil and matrimonial trials in either vicinage," Raber said.

Relief, however, will hopefully come soon, Murphy said.

"I think last year was far and away our biggest year," Murphy said. "We got 40-something judges across the goal line. We have a good amount in amount in the pipeline."

While the pause continues, some may not be able to complete their divorce or have parental matters resolved.

"They're frustrated," Murphy said. "I don't blame them. I am, too."

Currently, the 69 vacancies equal more than one out of every six positions statewide, Rabner said, adding that it places a burden on other judges, who commonly hear thousands of proceedings and motions monthly.

For the past three years, the court system has operated with an average of more than 50 empty seats.

"That situation, along with the effects of the COVID crisis, has contributed to delays in handling individual cases and substantial increases in backlog," Rabner said. "We recognize that when the doors of the courthouse are closed – even partially – people entitled to their day in court suffer real harm."