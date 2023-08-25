On August 19, 2023, in Atlantic City, AC resident Regina Deal, 15, prepares an ice cream order at City Swirls Ice Cream Garden, a non-profit organization/ice cream shop in Atlantic City ran entirely by kids and teens where they develop a work ethic, responsibility, proper workplace etiquette, leadership skills, and other skills required to be successful in the workforce.
On Aug. 19, 2023, in Atlantic City, DiRenzo Key, 14, from Pleasantville, places a vanilla and oreo ice cream order with Bria Days, owner of City Swirls Ice Cream Garden, a non-profit organization/ice cream shop in Atlantic City ran entirely by kids and teens where they develop a work ethic, responsibility, proper workplace etiquette, leadership skills, and other skills required to be successful in the workforce.
On August 19, 2023, in Atlantic City, resident Melissah Drummond and her kids Titan, 2, and Blessyn, 5, place their sweet treat orders at City Swirls Ice Cream Garden, a non-profit organization/ice cream shop in Atlantic City ran entirely by kids and teens where they develop a work ethic, responsibility, proper workplace etiquette, leadership skills, and other skills required to be successful in the workforce.
On August 19, 2023, in Atlantic City, Regina Deal and Zain Zakkour, 15 and 14, scoop ice cream for an order of cones at City Swirls Ice Cream Garden, a non-profit organization/ice cream shop in Atlantic City ran entirely by kids and teens where they develop a work ethic, responsibility, proper workplace etiquette, leadership skills, and other skills required to be successful in the workforce.
Titan Drummond, 2, of Atlantic City enjoys a scoop of vanilla ice cream from City Swirls Ice Cream Garden.
Atlantic City resident Don Harris receives a mango water ice from Regina Deal, 15, at City Swirls Ice Cream Garden, a non-profit organization/ice cream shop in the city run entirely by kids and teens.
ATLANTIC CITY — For Bria Days, providing teens the chance to gain job experience while developing lifelong skills for the workforce was an important task.
That is why Days, a social emotional learning coach at the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex, decided to bring back the City Swirls Ice Cream Garden at 1414 Baltic Ave.
“City Swirls is a nonprofit that teaches youth in the community how to operate and open a business,” said Days, 36, a city resident.
Days said she wanted to give teens the opportunity to learn how to manage and run their own businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea of City Swirls came to her when she remembered working as a teen at the original City Swirls brick-and-mortar shop at 1013 Arctic Ave.
After talking to the former owner of City Swirls, who started the nonprofit more than 20 years ago as part of the Atlantic City Youth Council, she got the push to do so.
“It was such a cool experience. It’s really nice to see the kids and everyone in the community participating,” said Drummond, who was getting ice cream at City Swirls on Saturday with her 5-year-old-daughter and 2-year-old son. “It’s Black-owned, youth-oriented and right next to Second Baptist Church.”
At least two teens prep the ice cream stand before their daily noon opening by stacking small, medium or large cups in which they serve a variety of hard ice cream scoops, sweet treats and specialty sundaes off the menu created by the first teens who opened the shop in 2020.
The 10 sundaes on the menu are named after places in the city, like the “Bungalottie,” “8 Blocks Blast” and “Ocean View.”
The teens make sure they are stocked with more than a handful of the different Hershey’s ice cream flavors they serve, including banana pudding, butter pecan, deep-dish apple pie and strawberry cheesecake, which are all among their best sellers.
Additionally, the teens count the cash, promote on social media, keep track of inventory and order supplies.
The hardest part of the job is scooping the ice cream, Deal said.
“She’s (Days) here to guide us, but it’s all us,” said Deal, a rising sophomore at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.
Their customers were happy to support the teens Saturday.
“This is a really unique establishment in the middle of the city. There’s no ice cream place in the city unless you go on the Boardwalk,” said Julius Bing, who stopped by the shop with his four kids for the first time. A back-to-school partnership between City Swirls and Swapz AC in Tanger Outlets The Walk gave kids a free ice cream voucher for the shop.
“A.C. has seen some tough times, and this is something that uplifts our spirits, gives kids something to look forward to and have access to. We didn’t have anything like this growing up, so I would love to see this grow into a bigger franchise,” Bing said. “I wish them the best success. Hopefully, this becomes a part of the city.”
City Swirls is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily through Aug. 26. The shop closes before school starts and reopens in July.
