ATLANTIC CITY — For Bria Days, providing teens the chance to gain job experience while developing lifelong skills for the workforce was an important task.

That is why Days, a social emotional learning coach at the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex, decided to bring back the City Swirls Ice Cream Garden at 1414 Baltic Ave.

“City Swirls is a nonprofit that teaches youth in the community how to operate and open a business,” said Days, 36, a city resident.

Days said she wanted to give teens the opportunity to learn how to manage and run their own businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea of City Swirls came to her when she remembered working as a teen at the original City Swirls brick-and-mortar shop at 1013 Arctic Ave.

After talking to the former owner of City Swirls, who started the nonprofit more than 20 years ago as part of the Atlantic City Youth Council, she got the push to do so.

“I love giving them the opportunity to learn different life lessons while doing something I love,” Days said. “And throwing ice cream in the mix just makes it better.”

The stand in the parking lot next to Second Baptist Church is run by more than a dozen teens, ages 14 to 17, who work at the shop through the nonprofit Leaders in Training.

The youth workforce development program based in Atlantic City aims to empower at-risk youth through career and social skills development, which aligned with Days’ vision.

“I like it. It’s fun and a good environment,” said Regina Deal, 15, a second-year volunteer at City Swirls. “There’s a lot of bonding with everyone. There’s no beef. It’s just … chill.”

Deal said she wants to enter the medical field after she graduates from high school. But working at the shop has given her skills she can bring to her future career.

“In the medical field, you have to have a good attitude every day you go to work, so that helps me,” she said.

Melissa Drummond, a city resident who used to volunteer at City Swirls when she was a teen, said the experience helped her develop the customer service skills she needs as a casino dealer.

“It was such a cool experience. It’s really nice to see the kids and everyone in the community participating,” said Drummond, who was getting ice cream at City Swirls on Saturday with her 5-year-old-daughter and 2-year-old son. “It’s Black-owned, youth-oriented and right next to Second Baptist Church.”

At least two teens prep the ice cream stand before their daily noon opening by stacking small, medium or large cups in which they serve a variety of hard ice cream scoops, sweet treats and specialty sundaes off the menu created by the first teens who opened the shop in 2020.

The 10 sundaes on the menu are named after places in the city, like the “Bungalottie,” “8 Blocks Blast” and “Ocean View.”

The teens make sure they are stocked with more than a handful of the different Hershey’s ice cream flavors they serve, including banana pudding, butter pecan, deep-dish apple pie and strawberry cheesecake, which are all among their best sellers.

Additionally, the teens count the cash, promote on social media, keep track of inventory and order supplies.

The hardest part of the job is scooping the ice cream, Deal said.

“She’s (Days) here to guide us, but it’s all us,” said Deal, a rising sophomore at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.

Their customers were happy to support the teens Saturday.

“This is a really unique establishment in the middle of the city. There’s no ice cream place in the city unless you go on the Boardwalk,” said Julius Bing, who stopped by the shop with his four kids for the first time. A back-to-school partnership between City Swirls and Swapz AC in Tanger Outlets The Walk gave kids a free ice cream voucher for the shop.

“A.C. has seen some tough times, and this is something that uplifts our spirits, gives kids something to look forward to and have access to. We didn’t have anything like this growing up, so I would love to see this grow into a bigger franchise,” Bing said. “I wish them the best success. Hopefully, this becomes a part of the city.”

City Swirls is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily through Aug. 26. The shop closes before school starts and reopens in July.

For more information on City Swirls, visit its Facebook page.

