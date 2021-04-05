City officials and merchants to discuss safety on the Boardwalk following death of store owner

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials, members of law enforcement and the Merchants Association will meet this week to discuss safety on the Boardwalk after a store owner died last week following an altercation with shoplifters.
The meeting will be Thursday morning at Masjid Muhammad of Atlantic City Inc. at 300 N Albany Ave.
Representatives from the Atlantic City Merchants Association, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, city council, the police department and Mayor Marty Small Sr. are expected to attend.
The meeting was called after Mehmood Ansari, 65, died Thursday night after an incident with two juveniles at his store City Souvenirs on the 1500 block of the Boardwalk.
Police responded to City Souvenirs at 7:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a male with a knife. Personnel at the police Surveillance Center advised officers that multiple juveniles were damaging the store and assaulting people, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office. While attempting to steal items, a 12-year-old brandished a knife and threatened the store owner.
Responding officers arrested the 12-year-old and a 14-year-old. Shortly after the arrival of officers, Ansari collapsed and stopped breathing. A bystander initiated CPR, which was taken over by Officer Joseph Kelly and then medical personnel, the Prosecutor’s Office said. Ansari was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
The 12-year-old is charged with two counts of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, simple assault, shoplifting, terroristic threats and conspiracy. He is being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
The 14-year-old is charged with robbery, simple assault, shoplifting and conspiracy. She was released to a parent’s custody pending a court hearing.
On Friday, about 100 members of the Merchants Association and community gathered outside of City Souvenirs to mourn Ansari's death and to demand more protection from the city.
