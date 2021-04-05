City officials and merchants to discuss safety on the Boardwalk following death of store owner

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials, members of law enforcement and the Merchants Association will meet this week to discuss safety on the Boardwalk after a store owner died last week following an altercation with shoplifters.

The meeting will be Thursday morning at Masjid Muhammad of Atlantic City Inc. at 300 N Albany Ave.

Representatives from the Atlantic City Merchants Association, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, city council, the police department and Mayor Marty Small Sr. are expected to attend.

The meeting was called after Mehmood Ansari, 65, died Thursday night after an incident with two juveniles at his store City Souvenirs on the 1500 block of the Boardwalk.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police responded to City Souvenirs at 7:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a male with a knife. Personnel at the police Surveillance Center advised officers that multiple juveniles were damaging the store and assaulting people, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office. While attempting to steal items, a 12-year-old brandished a knife and threatened the store owner.