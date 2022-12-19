City distributing blankets at Stanley Holmes Village where heat failed again

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Office of Emergency Management planned to provide about 60 blankets to residents of Stanley Holmes Village on Monday evening, after a boiler failed early Sunday morning leaving many without heat again.

The city has also investigated space heaters and chosen the safest and most appropriate, said city spokesperson Andrew Kramer, but doesn't yet have them in hand for residents.

"We have determined which we need," Kramer said. "It's a matter of going through purchasing."

"We are terribly concerned about the dire situation at Stanley Holmes Village," said Olga Pomar, executive director of South Jersey Legal Services, which is representing several residents in a lawsuit against the housing authority over conditions there.

She said residents have had only sporadic heat during the last four to five days, and freezing nighttime temperatures make the situation dangerous.

"We heard from the Housing Authority yet again that the boilers are being worked on but it appears that the fixes so far have been only temporary and inadequate," Pomar said.

Overnight lows in Atlantic City are expected to be 26 degrees to 27 degrees Monday and Tuesday nights.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared an emergency at Stanley Holmes Village in October, because of the failure of the Atlantic City Housing Authority to provide basic services such as trash pick up.

The authority owns and runs Stanley Holmes Village and eight other properties under federal Department of Housing and Urban Development oversight, and HUD has recently put the authority under "zero threshold status" because of concerns about how it was being run. That means HUD must approve every expenditure.

The city has no jurisdiction over housing authority properties without an emergency declaration, Small has said.

Kramer said the city will purchase the blankets and eventually the space heaters and the authority will distribute them.

Board President Stephanie Marshall said Monday that one boiler remained working throughout, so some residents had some heat while others had none.

"We are hoping to have a second running by this afternoon and the third by the end of the day," Marshall said early Monday.

Marshall is also a city councilwoman.

One resident of an apartment on Martin Luther King Boulevard said at about 1 p.m. he had had no heat since Sunday night, and it was "pretty cold" in his apartment. He declined to give his name for fear of angering management.

A block away on the corner of Mediterranean and Kentucky avenues, where the boilers are located, a contractor's crew from McNeil's Sales and Service of Robbinsville Township, Mercer County, worked on the machinery. No one was authorized to speak so workers did not give their names, but one man said the crew had brought one boiler back on and was working on the third.

Another resident who was out walking her dogs said she is relying on her stove for heat.

The three boilers that serve the 420-unit public housing complex, much of which opened in 1938, have broken down regularly for the past several years, residents have said.

The complex for low-income residents is due to be demolished and replaced in the coming years.

Residents remained without heat and hot water for much of November until the housing authority fixed two of the boilers. When the city did an inspection two weeks ago it found that the heat was working well, but it found overall none of the units would pass inspection for a rental occupancy permit.

“It can be said that if we did an occupancy inspection to authorize rental units, not one would pass,” said Director of Licensing and Inspections Dale Finch.

Residents at the troubled public housing complex have complained for years of problems with heat, hot water, mold, broken appliances and other issues.

City inspectors visited 320 units from Wednesday through Friday last week. They could not get access to 95, Finch said.

During inspections last week, inspectors found 220 had infestations of mice, roaches and bed bugs; 106 had mold; 67 still had heating issues; 60 had a stove or oven malfunction; 57 had nonworking smoke detectors, and 51 had nonworking carbon monoxide detectors; 45 had hot water temperatures below what they should be, and 20 had refrigerator problems.

The authority board voted early this month to refund November's rent to residents, to make up for the difficulties they have been experiencing.