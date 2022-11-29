City department heads to report on fixing problems at 2nd CitiStat meeting

ATLANTIC CITY — Got a gripe about how the city is run, or a particular problem to report to a city department?

Now is the time to speak your piece.

Come out to a 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room on the first floor of Stockton University's Scarpa Center on its City Campus.

The city and the state Department of Community Affairs have started a data collection and reporting process called CitiStat, designed to give the public a chance to report problems and get a report on how they have been addressed at the next meeting two weeks later.

City department heads will be there to hear about what needs to be addressed, take down details and report back at the Dec. 14 meeting (same time and place) on what they have accomplished to fix the problems.

"It's a tremendous accountability program for the city," said Greater Atlantic City Chamber Executive Director Michael Chait. "I'm really excited they have a program like this. In time we should see significant action."

Chait said it should show how quickly code enforcement and public works, the two departments where there is a tremendous need for improvement, can handle problems.

But if people don't show up to report what needs fixing, such as potholes and broken streetlights, trash collection and code enforcement issues, the process can't succeed, officials have said.

The first meeting was Nov. 16, and it was lightly attended by the public and city officials. Most department heads did not show up, as they were attending the New Jersey State League of Municipalities convention across town.

Several residents in attendance were angry about the no-shows, but city staff took notes on complaints about street conditions, city inspections and more and said the department heads would attend the second meeting.

At the same time, the Police Department is starting the CompStat program, to increase effectiveness and accountability in policing. There will be no public meetings for that program, but it will be used to improve deployment and help prevent crime, officials have said.

Police Chief James Sarkos has said a new deployment system will start in February and will maximize the visibility of police, increase the number of neighborhood coordination officers assigned to neighborhoods and move the force from eight-hour shifts to 11-hour shifts.

“Both programs have an emphasis on accountability,” said Rob Long, deputy commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, at an October meeting to introduce the programs to city workers. DCA has oversight of the city under the 2016 state takeover law.

Jacqueline Suarez, head of Local Government Services for the DCA, said she has repeatedly heard residents, visitors and business owners ask for one thing: Make Atlantic City clean and safe.

She said the programs will help achieve a cleaner, safer city.

CitiStat debuted in Baltimore, according to Long, where it produced dramatic improvements in city services and efficiency.