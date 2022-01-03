City buildings in Atlantic City to close for second straight day

All city buildings in Atlantic City will be closed for a second consecutive day Tuesday due to hazardous conditions created by Monday’s snow storm.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced the closures at a news conference Monday night. He said he was closing the city buildings down again, because the city workers still had more to do to respond to the dangerous winter weather that hit South Jersey on Monday. The additional ice that would freeze onto city streets overnight heading into Tuesday could be especially dangerous.
“Safety is paramount,” Small said. “So, I am announcing that, again, for the second consecutive day, all city buildings will be closed.”
Essential city workers, including police, firefighters, emergency management staffers and communications staffers will be given their assignments by their superiors.
Small said that he had spoken with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about the storm. He said that the governor had pledged to deploy workers from the state Department of Transportation to help the city respond to the storm.
The city is also issuing a Code Blue — an initiative that mobilizes city resources for people who are without adequate shelter during periods of cold weather. A Code Blue is issued whenever the National Weather Service forecasts that the temperature will be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below 0 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill. Small said temperatures might be even less than 20 degrees Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans said the city saw 5 to 6 inches of snow and experienced high winds. He noted that the storm had turned roads into a “sheet of ice.” Although the city public works put in a strong effort to salt and treat the roads to make them as safe as possible, overnight freezing means additional treatment would still be needed, particularly on the city’s secondary roads.
Evans, who is also the Atlantic City Emergency Management coordinator, further warned about flooding Tuesday morning, including on the Black and White Horse pikes.
“This storm, as the mayor said, is not over,” Evans said. “Although the snow has passed, we still have a lot of mitigation to work with and still have to deal with some hazards that we’re going to see in the morning.”
Evans was echoing Small’s calls earlier in the news conference for residents to be careful.
“I just want to be clear, this is still a very dangerous storm,” Small said.
Atlantic City is urging residents to sign up for its Code Red emergency alert network via the link on the Atlantic City website.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.