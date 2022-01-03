City buildings in Atlantic City to close for second straight day

All city buildings in Atlantic City will be closed for a second consecutive day Tuesday due to hazardous conditions created by Monday’s snow storm.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced the closures at a news conference Monday night. He said he was closing the city buildings down again, because the city workers still had more to do to respond to the dangerous winter weather that hit South Jersey on Monday. The additional ice that would freeze onto city streets overnight heading into Tuesday could be especially dangerous.

“Safety is paramount,” Small said. “So, I am announcing that, again, for the second consecutive day, all city buildings will be closed.”

Essential city workers, including police, firefighters, emergency management staffers and communications staffers will be given their assignments by their superiors.

Small said that he had spoken with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about the storm. He said that the governor had pledged to deploy workers from the state Department of Transportation to help the city respond to the storm.