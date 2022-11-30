CitiStat shows Atlantic City departments received 88 complaints in 2 weeks, most still 'in process'

ATLANTIC CITY — City department directors were all at the second biweekly CitiStat meeting Wednesday, where the city released data showing 88 problems reported in the past two weeks and what has been done about them.

Six issues are considered closed, 76 are in process and six are not yet started, according to the report.

The complaints ranged from cable wires being down to light poles being out, potholes, downed trees and housing violations.

Only issues reported through the online portal under "Report a Concern" on the city's website home page, or through the GovAlert app, are included in CitiStat data, said Business Administrator Anthony Swan.

"If it's not in writing, it didn't happen," Swan said.

He encouraged people to report problems or concerns in writing to get effective results, saying those called in via telephone or reported verbally to workers can too easily be lost or overlooked.

At each meeting, city directors will report on how they have handled the problems reported in the intervening two weeks.

According to CitiStat data, compiled by IT Director Patrick Quinlan, citizens have reported just two streetlights out in the past two weeks. One has been fixed and another is in the process of being fixed, the CitiStat report showed.

The report did not, however, give information on how many city-owned streetlights remain broken in the city, or how many had been reported out in prior weeks and what happened to those.

Nonfunctional streetlights have been an ongoing problem in the city, and a big topic of conversation at biweekly Clean and Safe Atlantic City meetings.

Atlantic City Electric has reported that it has fixed all but about a handful of the broken streetlights it owns over the past few months. It owns about 6,000 streetlights citywide.

"The greatest number of requests is for debris on properties," Quinlan said of 26 such complaints filed from Nov. 16 to 29.

They are all in the process of being addressed, according to the CitiStat report.

Dale Finch, director of licensing and inspection, said the properties reported as having debris problems have all been visited, and summonses given.

"Generally with debris on properties inspections are performed, in some cases ... the property owner cleaned up and in other cases violations were submitted," Finch said. "We have follow-up inspections scheduled."

"CitiStat holds all of us accountable," said Mayor Marty Small Sr. "I look forward to positive engagement and more importantly solutions."

"This for me is the inaugural session" because it is the first attended by all city directors, said Jacqueline Suarez, director of Local Government Services for the Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the state takeover of Atlantic City.

Most directors did not attend the first CitiStat meeting two weeks ago because they were attending the New Jersey State League of Municipalities convention at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Swan said citizens must be patient.

"The city is still in need of stabilization. We don’t have money flowing out the coffers like when I first got here in 2006," Swan said. "Money was not an issue then, but it's an issue now."

The city has so much outstanding debt to clear up, it can’t go out to bond to fix problems, Swan said.

"We have to seek grants, and they are for a specific purpose," Swan said.

At both the first and second CitiStat meetings, and at recent City Council meetings, renters at 101 Boardwalk have reported problems with mold and water leaks.

Finch said he has had an inspector visit the unit of the woman who reported problems at the last meeting, and the management has "assured me they are taking action in regards to the issues of leaks and mold."

The city can refuse to issue any more occupancy permits for the site, which are necessary to rent vacant units, until the leaks and mold are addressed, he said.

"We will reinspect next week," Finch said.

Andra Williams reported a new concern about slow police response to a break-in at her place of worship on North New Jersey Avenue recently, and police Chief James Sarkos said he will look into why police were unable to respond faster to 911 calls.

Diane Bey, who attended the first CitiStat meeting and brought up similar issues then, said a three-bedroom house rented as an Airbnb on her block of Fairmount Avenue often has 20 people staying in it.

Finch said each short-term rental unit is inspected annually and its occupancy load established by the city and listed on the license.

"The license fee is based on occupancy load," Finch said. "We will check this property to make sure it is licensed" and to let her know what its maximum occupancy is.

Stanley Holmes Village resident Lawanda Williams asked the police and public works to clean up Brown's Park, where she walks her dog.

"There are needles and empty dope bags. I had to take my dog to the doctor because he sniffed an empty dope bag," Williams said.

"We will send public works to deal with the cleanup or other issues," Swan told Williams. He also said police are surveilling the park. "We will have a report for you in two weeks."