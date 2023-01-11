CitiStat reports on fixing Atlantic City problems get more extensive

ATLANTIC CITY — Every two weeks, city directors report to the public on how they have handled problems recently reported to them through the new CitiStat program, and each time the reports have become more extensive and the results more impressive.

At Wednesday morning's meeting at Stockton University's City Campus, the fourth since the program began Nov. 16, directors reeled off reports on the removal of trash and debris from private properties, the eviction of illegal squatters and the decrepit properties demolished.

CitiStat is designed to use data on problems coming in and results going out to maximize accountability in city departments, according to the state Department of Community Affairs, which got the program going here.

The DCA has oversight of the city under a 2016 state takeover law.

"They were tying into neighbors for electricity," said Director of Licensing and Inspection Dale Finch of squatters in a three-building vacant property in Venice Park. "We went in with code enforcement and closed it down. People living there had to vacate the property."

A property owner who owns a construction company and has several construction vehicles parked at his Venice Park home has been issued a summons for violating city code and has a municipal court date, Finch said.

The directors also took new reports of drug dealing and vagrancy on two streets, too few streetlights at Tennessee and Adriatic avenues, a deep manhole cover that is creating a driving hazard on a newly paved part of Melrose Avenue and more.

CitiStat meetings are held biweekly at Stockton in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room of the Scarpa Academic Center. The next one will be held Jan. 25 at 5 p.m., to give people who cannot be there during the day a chance to attend.

The city has picked a consultant to help directors maximize effectiveness of the CitiStat program and is finalizing his contract now, said Business Administrator Anthony Swan.

In only one case did a citizen report poor feedback from a department. One resident said she reported graffiti on a stop sign and was told by a city worker it was not handled by a private company contracted by the city, and was offered no solution.

"We will make sure it is removed," Swan said of the graffiti. "I will make sure in future you do not get that type of response. It should have been, 'We will address it.'"

Public Works Director Crystal Lewis promised to talk to the resident and handle it.

Fairmount Avenue resident Diane Bey commended the directors for doing such a good job with problems she brought up in previous meetings, and asked the city to try to persuade people to pick up after their dogs, and to stop leaving unwanted food outside that attracts pests.

"People take (from food pantries), and if they don’t want it, they leave it around the neighborhood," Bey said, asking the city to get the word out that people should not accept food they are not going to use.

"We will look into both of those issues," Swan said.

City Solicitor Mike Perugini reported he has drafted an ordinance to require earlier closing times for stores in parts of the city that generate a lot of police calls and other problems late at night.

The idea came out of an earlier CitiStat meeting where residents complained of vagrancy and drug dealing outside some stores on Atlantic Avenue.

"Right now we are finalizing it and prepping data to support that ordinance," Perugini said. "It won't be ready for this (month's) agenda, but February is a realistic date for that."

Human Resources Director Shanece Jones said many city jobs remain open and encouraged potential applicants to apply at acnj.gov.

"We strive to hire Atlantic City residents first, but when jobs remain vacant for months we take the most qualified individual candidates," Swan said.

Even community activist Steve Young, who has often criticized the Small administration, said he was grateful for the program and asked how long it will continue.

"Thank you for these meetings. This is a place we can really get it done. It's transparent," Young said.

"The meetings will continue as long as Marty Small is mayor," Swan said.

A Bellevue Avenue resident who reported drug dealing on his block declined to give his name but said residents there are mostly families and a multicultural mix.

"It's a very problematic area between Florida and Texas (avenues), with a number of vacant lots. We are trying to find out the owners. We know people who will buy them and secure them with fencing," the resident said.

"We want to stop all this flow through from one street to another, with drug dealing and vagrancy, which is a big problem on my block," he said, adding they are not residents but outsiders who make residents feel unsafe.

"I'm going to task legal and Director Finch to see if we can require vacant lots to have fencing, if there is a public health and safety concern," Swan said.

To report a concern or problem, visit acnj.gov and click on “Report a Concern.”